HHS boys' golf takes 10th at Bunker Hills Invite

The tournament was unique in that golfers played 27 holes, or three rounds of nine, and took the scores from their two best rounds of nine. Six golfers play on varsity and the top four scores are taken to count toward the team score.

Dittrich led the Raiders by shooting a 35-35-37 in his three rounds for a two-under-par 70.

"We have had a few practice rounds in so to go out and play this way in the first tournament was very special," head coach Pete McGinnis said. "His stats on the day were very impressive. For 18 holes he had 28 putts, (hit) nine fairways and (reached) 15 greens in regulation."

Hastings' second best score came from junior Jack Williams, who shot an 80 on a split of 39 and 41. Right behind him with an 81 was freshman Terry Kuhn in his first-ever varsity tournament.

"Jack hit the ball very well today," McGinnis said. "His distance off the tee allowed him to get in better position to score well. Terry (Kuhn) was very consistent around the course and made some nice pars to keep his score low."

Another freshman, Sam Brown, shot an 87 for the Raiders last official score. Senior Zach Johnson shot a 92 and junior Jake Erickson a 93.

Hastings played in Blaine at TPC Twin Cities on Monday, at East Ridge and Prior Lake on Tuesday and in a conference meet at Hillcrest Country Club on Wednesday. Their next Varsity match is Thursday, April 27, at Southview Country Club against Mahtomedi and South St. Paul.