Grand Rapids-Greenway scored the first goal of the game just minutes in as the Raiders started off slow, but once senior Alexa Harrington scored Hastings' first goal, it was off to the races.

Hastings scored 10 unanswered goals over the entire first half and most of the second. Harrington's goal came four minutes into the half and then the Raiders scored three more in just three minutes midway through the first half. They led 5-1 at halftime but came out in the second half just as sharp.

Hastings scored consistently every couple of minutes until less than 10 minutes were left in the game and they were up 10-1. Grand Rapids-Greenway was able to score a few more goals toward the end of the game as Aaronson put in her reserves, but the Raiders were still able to win by 10.

While the win was not unexpected, Aaronson did say that the way her team won did come as somewhat of a surprise.

"We have a different team than I expected," she said. "The first couple minutes were shaky, but after that, the team that's been working hard the last two weeks came out and stayed the entire time. I planned the game knowing that it would be good competition, but I didn't know that we would have won by so much."

Aaronson said she was very happy to see how her players applied what they watched in film.

"The defense and midfield play was amazing," she said. "We had done some film work yesterday and I saw a lot of application of moving the ball rather than running the ball. Also, a lot of assists and making plays down on the attack side."

Senior Lindsey Fasbender led the Raiders with six goals and surprised even her coach with how she played.

"She had a breakout, a breakout game," Aaronson said. "Literally, I had no idea who she was, it was night in day in terms of her play and being where she needed to be. Another player that surprised me is a brand new player to our program, Taylor Hofmeister (sophomore), her play and her IQ on the field at midfield was just amazing. Just everyone really stepped up and everything surprised me."

Along with Fasbender's six goals, Harrington, senior Carly Ries and junior Laynee Connell each added two; while juniors Chloe Larimer and Caprice van den Assem each had one goal.

Hastings next hosts St. Croix Preparatory Academy Thursday, April 20, and then St. Paul Central Saturday, April 22.