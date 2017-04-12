Park

Hastings fell behind quickly to the Wolfpack when they gave up three runs in the first inning and another in the fifth to trail 4-0. Offensively, head coach Taylor Pagel said that his team struggled against the hard-throwing Brandon Alt, which he attributed to it being Hastings' first game of the season and the relative inexperience of the team.

However, the Raiders were able to make a comeback in the sixth inning after Alt left the game in favor of Wolfpack's bullpen, by scoring three runs and cutting Park's lead to one. Junior Cody Lewison started the rally with a single and was brought home by senior Cody Leflay on an RBI double. Senior Cole Benson added another double to score Leflay and Mat Nicklay finished the rally with an RBI single. They were not able to take the lead, however, and lost 4-3.

Rosemount

The matchup against Rosemount's pitching was not any easier. The Raiders struggled to get anything going in their home opener with the Irish, against what Pagel said was better pitching than what they faced against Park.

"They (the Irish) threw harder and better pitchers," Pagel said. "But we were better prepared this time around and sat on their fastballs. We had better at-bats, and less strikeouts which was big. We just ran ourselves out of a few innings."

While senior Jake Brake pitched very well and limited the Irish to just three runs, Hastings only managed three hits and two walks for the entire game. Harris had all three of the Raiders' hits.

Rosemount scored one run in the sixth inning after a throwing error by Brake put a man on and the Irish were able to move the runner around for the first time all game. In the seventh inning, Brake was relieved by junior Doug Nordine with runners on second and third with one out. Both runners would score before Nordine could close the inning. Hastings was not able to score in the seventh and fell 3-0. Hastings committed three errors in the game that helped lead to two of Rosemount's three runs.

Brake pitched 6 1/3 innings, struck out nine, walked four (including one hit batter) and gave up three runs, though only two were earned. Nordine pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up a hit. Harris was 3-for-3 on the day with three singles, while seniors Cole Benson and Brett Peine each walked.

Hastings traveled Wednesday, April 12, to North St. Paul and Thursday are at Henry Sibley.