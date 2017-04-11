HHS boys' tennis falls to East Ridge to open season

"We broke past the mystique factor of East Ridge a bit," head coach Michael Willette said. "We know we can compete with them and now we need to go about the business of getting better."

Senior Alec Rudh lost first singles 6-0, 6-0; fellow senior Brad Risch fell in second singles 6-1, 6-1; freshman Colby Zak lost in third singles 6-0, 6-2; and in fourth singles, senior Luke Larson lost 6-3, 6-1.

The combination of junior Brandon Kurilla and sophomore Carson Konrady won Hastings' lone match in second doubles 6-3, 7-6(5). Joe Zak (junior) and Luke Johnson (senior) lost in first doubles 6-0, 6-4, and in third doubles seniors Reese Estabrook and Colin Kummer lost 6-2, 6-2. Sophomores Brian Nielsen and Eric Howd won an exhibition doubles match 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Now that the Raiders have seen what the Raptors can throw at them, Willette said he now knows what his team needs to improve upon before they next meet.

"East Ridge knows how to play long points in singles and is comfortable doing so," Willette explained. "We need to get better at that by improving focus, mental endurance and footwork — all things we can work at during the season. In doubles we need to find the right team combinations and just be grittier and compete better from start to finish."

Hastings Invitational

The Raiders bounced back from their loss to East Ridge with a dominating performance when they hosted their Hastings Invitational Tournament on Saturday. The Raiders beat Totino-Grace 7-0, Hudson 6-1 and Apple Valley 5-2.

Rudh went 2-1 with wins against Totino-Grace (7-6, 4-6(8)) and Hudson (3-6, 6-4(9)), before losing to Derek Davis of Apple Valley 6-1, 6-2. Risch went 3-0 with wins of 6-3, 6-0 over Totino-Grace; 6-1, 6-1 against Hudson and 6-4, 1-6(9) over his Apple Valley opponent. Colby Zak also went 3-0, winning 6-0, 6-0; 6-1, 6-0; and 6-0, 6-4. Larson went 1-1 at fourth singles with a win over Totino-Grace 6-1, 6-3 and a loss to Apple Valley 1-6, 7-6(7). Luke Johnson played fourth singles against Hudson and won 6-3, 6-0.

Kurilla and Konrady went 2-1, beating their opponents from Totino-Grace 6-1, 6-1 and Apple Valley 6-3, 6-3. They lost to Toby Haynor and Isaac Young of Hudson 4-6, 6-0 (9).

Against Totino-Grace, Joe Zak and Grant Hollar won 6-2, 6-1; while Estabrook and Nielsen won 6-4, 6-2. In the middle match against Hudson, the teams were changed. Joe Zak and Howd played together to win 7-6, 7-6. Estabrook and Larson won 6-3, 6-2. The changing of the combinations continued against Apple Valley, where Joe Zak and Luke Johnson, and Estabrook and Hollar were paired. Zak/Johnson won 6-1, 6-0 while Estabrook/Hollar also won 6-1, 6-3.

There were also a few exhibition matches. Howd won in exhibition singles against Totino-Grace 6-1, 6-1 and Kummer won 6-2, 6-2. Kummer and Nielsen played an exhibition doubles match and lost 6-4, 6-7(7).

Overall, Willette said he was happy with how his team played and liked having the opportunity to experiment.

"The guys played well," Willette said. "It was a great day to try different doubles combinations and to see how the boys handled tough competitive matches."

Hastings traveled to Tartan on Tuesday, April 11, hosted St. Paul Highland Park for a scrimmage on Wednesday, travel to Hill-Murray on Thursday and finish the week at Eagan on Saturday for a tournament.