Raider softball looks for conference, section championships

"We have a handful of attainable goals that we have set for the year," Lundquist said. "If we reach these goals throughout the season it will lead us to our biggest goals of winning our conference and then reaching and winning the section championship. In the past 10 years we have either finished first or second in our conference with the exception of one year (2012) where we finished fourth. During that same period we have made it to the state tournament four times and won the state championship in 2011. We have our eye on getting back to the state tournament."

The Raiders will have the experience and talent to make a state run this season as they return much of their varsity team from last season. Lundquist said the team has six returning starters and a total of 14 players who saw varsity action last season. Four of those returning starters are seniors.

"We have four returning senior starters that are going to have a huge impact on our success this year," Lundquist explained. "Rachel Reinke in left field who is going to play (Division) II college softball at Northern State (in South Dakota). Telma Roesler at shortstop who is also going to play DII at Oklahoma Christian. Taeler McVicker at third base and Stacy Monjeau in center field. Both Taeler and Stacy were recruited to play college softball; it speaks highly of the talent these four seniors have."

Other returning starters are pitchers Lauren Ernst (junior) and Kayla Simacek (sophomore), as well as Maddie Junker (sophomore) at second base in her third year as starter.

"We have junior pitcher Lauren Ernst and sophomore Kayla Simacek to lead our pitching staff," Lundquist said. "Lauren has yet to lose a conference game as a starting pitcher, and both her and Kayla have worked extremely hard this past winter on adding new pitches and working on their pinpoint control."

The rest of the lineup will consist of three new starters, as well as a few players who can fill in who have plenty of experience as well.

"We will have three new starters this year," Lundquist stated. "Sophomore Megan Mattson will start in right field. Megan is one of the smartest softball players that I have ever coached, she is very crafty on the bases and will put a lot of pressure on defenses when she gets on. Senior Tori Brake will also look to get playing time in the outfield and will be used as a designated hitter or pinch hitter and/or runner. Junior Allison Bauer and freshmen Malory Brake will get playing time at first base, while sophomore Sydney Radke will be the starter at catcher."

Lundquist asserted that the team's strength is no doubt their batting order, which he said is solid the entire way through.

"What really stands out with this team is our batting lineup," he said. "We really don't have a weakness one through nine in the batting order. We also have depth this year, giving us more options during a game. We have four or five kids that are ready to jump in at any time and do what is asked of them. Junior Anna Milton will be our starting DH and is being recruited to play DII softball. We have junior Samantha Miller who has one of the best swings on the team, can come in and pinch hit, pinch run or play defense at multiple positions. Sophomore MacKenzie Putnam is a left-handed slapper that has good speed and will also be used as a pinch runner."

Hastings' level of talent is nothing new, Lundquist said, and he attributes that to the programs below the high school level.

"We have a lot of talent again this year, like every other year that I have been involved in the high school program," he explained. "It starts with the dedication of our youth program and we have a very good system in place, our pipeline is full."

Looking ahead to this season, Lundquist pointed out three games/tournaments that will prove crucial over the course of the season.

"North St. Paul and Hill-Murray always put great teams together," Lundquist said. "In the two years we have been in this conference (MEC) we are 2-2 against North St. Paul and 3-1 versus Hill-Murray. We have yet to lose to anyone else in the conference. We play at North St. Paul on April 24 and then end the conference season at home against them on May 11. We also play in the Forest Lake Tournament on April 15 with many of the top teams in the state. We will have a really good idea of where we stand in comparison to the top teams in the state after the Forest Lake Tournament."

The Raiders started their season Tuesday, April 4, when they hosted Henry Sibley. They then travel Thursday, April 6, to Hill-Murray.