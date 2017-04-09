Raiders look to improve in all facets of the game

"Nick Dittrich is a junior who has been all-conference the past two years and placed 20th in the state tournament last year," head coach Pete McGinnis said. "Nick is a tremendous leader who spends a lot of time working on his game."

The team's goals this season are aimed at improving their all-around games.

"(Their goal is) to make improvements on every area of the game," McGinnis said. "Course management, short game, putting and getting off the tee will be something we work very hard on each day. We need to play to our strengths by hitting the ball off the tee to a yardage we feel confident hitting into the green."

McGinnis said that Dittrich will be one of the top golfers in the state this season, as only four other underclassmen finished ahead of him at the state tournament last year. Also returning are Jack Williams and Zach Johnson, who were both consistent starters on varsity last season, while Jake Erickson and Charlie Wenker also come back with varsity experience.

That experience will be the team's strength, according to McGinnis.

"We will have more experience at the different courses we play," McGinnis explained. "We have a few kids that can go low, which will help out our five and six (spot) golfers."

Hastings has 42 golfers out for the team this year, which means plenty of competition for the open spots.

"We will have a number of kids playing for the six varsity spots, so finding the kids that can stay consistent will be something we will work on," McGinnis stated.

McGinnis is assisted by Matt Klein and Josh Colvin. The Raiders will compete in 16 events this season, starting April 13 at Bunker Hills Golf Course against Coon Rapids, which is also the site of the state tournament.