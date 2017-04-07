HHS boys' tennis determined to defend MEC conference title

"We had a surprisingly good season, we won the conference (tied with Mahtomedi)," Willette said. "There was a really good tournament last year where we played Eagan, Mahtomedi and Elk River, teams that are traditionally in the state tournament, and we won that tournament. My one disappointment was that we then lost to Eagan then in the section semifinals, so they exacted a little revenge on us. We only had two seniors in our varsity lineup last year."

This season, Willette said that the team's goal is to replicate that success and even take it to the next level.

"We want to win the conference outright this year," he said. "Then, we want to go a step farther this year and make the section finals. We play East Ridge next week, they are head and shoulders right now the favorites to win the section, maybe even the state tournament; they're that good, they have the potential to win the whole thing. We want to see how we stack up against them and hopefully we can be competitive and get that belief that we could beat them in the section final."

The Raiders return most of their varsity players from last year, including a majority of their singles lineup.

"We're excited about this year, we have most of the guys coming back," Willette said. "We have Alec Rudh, senior captain and then Brad Risch, our other senior captain, they were one and two respectively last year. Then we have Grant Hollar (junior), who was four singles last year, and Colby Zak (freshman), who was three singles. As of now it looks like they're in the same spots, though Colby is kind of pushing Brad a bit so we'll go from there."

Returning for the doubles teams are Carson Konrady (sophomore), who played with his brother Killian last season before he graduated; Lukas Johnson (senior) and Joe Zak (junior) who played together on two-doubles last season; and Reese Estabrook (senior) who played on the three-doubles last year.

Willette said his team's greatest strength is their chemistry.

"(Their strength) is being a team, we are solid at every position and these guys have great chemistry," Willette explained. "They support each other, work hard for each other, you don't see that with every tennis team. Some teams are just a bunch of individuals out there."

He also said that the team needs to continue to develop the mindset that they can win every time they play.

"Just getting ourselves convinced that we can, every match, be competitive in every spot," Willette said. "Which I think we can. We've always been pretty good at the doubles and lower singles, and with Alec (Rudh) and Brad (Risch) at one and two singles, believing that we can win at those spots just consistently as the other spots. We have to start buying into that idea and committing to do the hard stuff, if we're going to take it to the next step we have to be willing to go after it a little bit harder in practice, sticking in points longer, we tend to get impatient sometimes and go for too much too soon on shots."

The team is also excited to continue a tradition that they started last year. They will hold a night match at the roadside courts under the lights by the McNamara Stadium and Todd Field against Burnsville, and want to put together a huge turnout for the event. The match will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5. The Raiders kicked off their season Wednesday, April 5, against East Ridge, and then host Apple Valley, Hudson and Totino-Grace Saturday, April 8.