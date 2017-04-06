HHS girls' lacrosse aims to take next step as a program

This season, Aaronson said that they want to win the "winnable" games and in losses, only lose by single-digit deficits. She wants her team to have "impeccable character and heart" while abiding by "ELM — which stands for effort, learn, make mistakes and learn from them." She said the team also wants to beat North St. Paul twice, win a majority of their nonconference games and beat Minnehaha Academy, who beat Hastings in the section playoffs last season.

Returning this season are senior Erika McDonald and junior Layna Connell, both of whom were key players on this year's girls' hockey team.

"Erika McDonald was a driving force in the midfield on both offense and defense (last season)," Aaronson said. "Layna Connell, who played girls lacrosse for the first time last season and had previously played on boys teams, had a breakout season. (We are) expecting lots of points from her this season."

Aaronson is also looking forward to the influx of quite a few seventh- and eighth-graders who have either played on youth boys' lacrosse teams or have experience playing soccer or basketball.

Those returning players, as well as the continued development of the program, will be the team's strengths heading into the season, Aaronson said.

"(The team's strengths) will be a core group of returning players," Aaronson explained. "Also, a consistent and expanded coach staff, friendly nonconference schedule and home games and a supportive team culture to grow on and off the field."

On the other hand, she said that the team's weaknesses will be in positions they are still looking for fill on a consistent basis.

"A lack of depth at goalie," Aaronson explained. "Last year was kind of a revolving door at goalie and we hope that the new players will bring some players willing to see the position as a long-term option. We have several players who can score but we also need a true assist-maker."

Looking ahead to this season's schedule, Aaronson highlighted several games the team is looking forward to. They have scheduled Minnehaha Academy as a nonconference matchup after the Raiders were bounced by them from the section playoffs. Hastings also plays St. Croix Prep, who had a similar season and record to the Raiders last season; Grand Rapids, who is in their second year of being an official high school athletics team; and St. Paul Central, who they beat last season. Then there is North St. Paul, who Hastings has developed a rivalry with after beating the Polars in overtime at North St. Paul last season. The Metro East Conference will also feature some of the best teams in the state.

Aaronson finished with the sentiment that the season will come down to the time and commitment her team puts in.

"We have lots of potential and I hope that individuals make the commitment to the team and put in the time and effort," she said. "It's about their commitment to the game on and off the field, their work ethic, perseverance and character. Coaches motivate to get the best from their athletes, and ultimately the girls will determine their destiny."