Senior swimmer Aaron McCullough named academic All-American

According to the NISCA website, to qualify for the award swimmers must have a minimum GPA of 3.75 on a four-point scale for seven consecutive semesters, lettered their senior year in either swimming, diving or water polo, and be a graduating senior.

McCullough has a 4.0 GPA and was part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams that competed at the Minnesota State High School League state swimming and diving tournament for the Raiders.

For the 2015-16 season, only 30 boys in the entire state of Minnesota received the award.