Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Alpine Ski teams receive awards at end-of-season banquet

    By Alec Hamilton Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Five members of the boys' alpine ski team were named all-conference. From left to right are Josh McKinney, Jacob Peine, Jake Molitor, Hayden Niebur and Sam Molitor. (Photo courtesy of Kathleen O'Connor)1 / 2
    Shannon O'Connor (left) and Josie Pechous (right) were named all-conference selections at the team's end of season banquet. (Photo courtesy of Kathleen O'Connor)2 / 2

    The Hastings boys' and girls' alpine ski teams held their annual end-of-season banquet recently where several skiers received Minnesota State High School League and conference awards.

    The girls' section team of Shannon O'Connor, Kayla Boogren, Josie Pechous, Logan Doty, Alaina Kremer and Vika McGrath received the MSHSL Ski Coaches' Association Academic Gold Award.

    The boys' section team of Jacob Peine, Sam Molitor, Jake Molitor, Hayden Niebur, Josh McKinney and Thomas Karnick received the MSHSL Ski Coaches' Association Academic Silver Award.

    Seven skiers in total received all-conference honors: O'Connor (who took first in conference), Pechous, Peine, McKinney, Jake Molitor, Sam Molitor and Niebur.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolhastingsminnesotahhs alpine skiingmshslMetro East Conference
    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
    Advertisement