Alpine Ski teams receive awards at end-of-season banquet

The girls' section team of Shannon O'Connor, Kayla Boogren, Josie Pechous, Logan Doty, Alaina Kremer and Vika McGrath received the MSHSL Ski Coaches' Association Academic Gold Award.

The boys' section team of Jacob Peine, Sam Molitor, Jake Molitor, Hayden Niebur, Josh McKinney and Thomas Karnick received the MSHSL Ski Coaches' Association Academic Silver Award.

Seven skiers in total received all-conference honors: O'Connor (who took first in conference), Pechous, Peine, McKinney, Jake Molitor, Sam Molitor and Niebur.