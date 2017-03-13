Three Raider grapplers place at individual state

Seniors Adam McSorley and Jackson Schichel ended their prep careers with a bang. McSorley took third at 132 pounds and Schichel fourth at 220 pounds. Junior Trey Rogers took second at 182 pounds and will shoot to win the state championship next year.

Sophomore Paul Kendall lost his first match at 113 pounds to Tanner Kunshier of St. Francis by fall in 59 seconds. Since Kunshier went on to lose his next match, Kendall did not get to wrestle a consolation match.

Freshman Croix Mader at 120 pounds lost his first match by fall in 3:43 to Zach Smith of Prior Lake and then lost his first consolation match to Nick Dunagan of Mounds View by a 7-0 decision.

Sophomore Jesse Mimbach lost both of his matches by fall to Dylan Droegemueller of Anoka and Curtis LeMair of Prior Lake.

McSorley won his first two matches, the first over Scott Springer of Anoka by a 5-2 decision and the second over Ben Bogart of Alexandria via medical forfeit. He then lost his semifinal match to Brent Jones of Shakopee, who won last year's state championship at 126 pounds, in a close match that ended up a 5-3 decision. Head coach Josh McLay said McSorley had a real chance of winning that match.

"Adam (McSorley) wrestled that Jones great and had a chance to win," McLay said. "He really closed the gap on him after Jones beat him up in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. Adam is the toughest wrestler I've ever coached, he's physical and aggressive, all of the things that you want."

McSorley went on to win his next two consolation matches to take third place. He will go on to wrestle at St. Cloud State University next year.

Senior Kyle Erickson won his first match at 152 pounds over Devin Roberts of Apple Valley by a 3-2 decision. He then lost his second match to Cade King of Owatonna by major decision, which moved him onto the consolation side. Erickson beat Martin Puttbrese of Cambridge-Isanti 8-2 in the first consolation round, but then lost in the second round to Tanner Wiese of Forest Lake by a 6-0 decision.

Junior co-captain T.J. Pottinger was not quite able to pull out a win in his first match at 160 pounds and lost 6-5 to Jack Lien of Moorhead. Lien would lose the next round, which meant the end of the tournament for Pottinger.

Trey Rogers, the other co-captain, won three straight matches at 182 pounds to make it to the championship match. He beat R.J. Chakolis of Hopkins by fall in 3:26, which came as a surprise to those who know Rogers prefers scoring takedowns and tech falls to pinning his opponents. Rogers set a Hastings record with 247 takedowns this season. The old record was held by Luke Vaith with 223, which Rogers had tied last year.

In the second round, Rogers won 6-2 over Dalton Miller of Anoka and in the semifinals beat Jonah Johnson of Apple Valley 3-2. However, in the championship match Rogers was pinned in the first period by Brandon Moen of Owatonna, who won last year's state championship at 195 pounds.

"I really believe he will get that state championship next year," McLay said about Rogers. "He just needs to be more comfortable in different situations; if he can get better at those he'll be unbeatable with his offense."

Senior Josh Miser won his first match over Isaac Boehmer of Maple Grove at 195 pounds with a 5-2 decision. He then lost his next two matches, the first to Tyler Hugg of St. Cloud Tech 3-2 and the last in ultimate tie breaker to Abe Ngaima of Shakopee 4-2.

Senior Jackson Schichel won his first two matches at 220 pounds. He beat Will Flemister of Cambridge-Isanti by a 8-1 decision and then Hunter Koenig of Prior Lake 4-2 in a tie breaker. Schichel then lost a 3-2 decision to Cole Fibranz of Sartell-St. Stephen before beating Tanyi Besong of Apple Valley by major decision in the consolation semifinals. Schichel was the two-seed in the bracket and faced the one-seed Evan Foster of St. Michael-Albertville, who he lost to 4-2 in sudden victory to take fourth.

"Jackson had a chance at a single-leg takedown but couldn't quite get it," McLay explained. "He had the opportunity to score but couldn't quite capitalize."

Schichel will wrestle at the University of Mary for the Marauders next year alongside former Raider standout Austin Eichmann.