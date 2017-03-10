Vova Tipler wins class AA state diving championship

Tipler, who took seventh last year at the state tournament, won the class AA state championship in dominating fashion. He advanced from the semifinals to the finals with 345.60 points, nearly 60 points ahead of the next closest competitor. Then in the finals, Tipler won his championship with 494.40 points and finished more than 70 points ahead of the second-place finisher, Ryan Phillip of Edina. Head coach Gerry Rupp said everything finally came together for Tipler at the state meet.

"He (Tipler) finally put all of his talent together in one package and showed the state

that he clearly is the best diver around," Gerry Rupp said. "To put it in perspective, his 76-point victory would have taken every other diver in the meet to score at least more two dives to make up the deficit and catch Vova, it was truly amazing. His front 3 1/2 somersault to finish off the competition ripped the water and the crowd erupted in cheers, including from his competitors. Vova is highly respected and genuinely liked by all of his peers."

John Rupp took 13th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.03 seconds and was less than half a second from finishing in the top 10. He improved on his preliminary time of 52.11 seconds and was even able to one-up his father and coach, Gerry.

"John Rupp entered the meet as the only individual swimmer for Hastings," Gerry Rupp explained. "In the 100 backstroke he was seeded 14th in a very talent-loaded event. He dropped 0.7 seconds off of his previous lifetime-best done one week earlier and made it back to finals in 15th

place. To get an idea how loaded this event was this year, the top-seven swimmers all qualified for All-American consideration. John came back in finals and cut another .1 seconds, bringing his total in two weeks to 4.5 seconds dropped. That was good enough for a 13th place finish and it also made him the third-best backstroke in Raider history, knocking me down one notch into fourth."

The Raiders took 11th in the 200 medley relay with a time of one minute, 38 seconds and 32 hundredths of a second (1:38.32). Rupp said their effort during the state meet netted this year's Raider team another record.

"In the medley relay, which consisted of John Rupp, Jackson Gergen, Aaron McCullough and Carter Williams, they swam a season best time and finished 13th in the preliminaries," Gerry Rupp said. "They came back the next day and moved up to 11th place in the finals. Their time was the second-fastest medley relay in Raider history."

Then in the 400 freestyle relay they took 12th with a time of 3:14.84, an improvement of half-a-second from their preliminary time and what coach Rupp called an amazing effort all the way from sections through the state meet.

"The 400 freestyle relay, which swam a phenomenal time at sections just to qualify for the state meet and exceeding all of the coaches expectations, entered state seeded in 13th place," Gerry Rupp explained. "We thought they had gone as fast as they possibly could at sections, but they came back with another lifetime-best swim, qualifying them 14th going into the finals. Once again, unfinished business was the order of the day at finals and they went out and swam another lifetime-best to move up and finish 12th overall. The key to that race in my mind was Carter Williams' leg of the relay. Although he wasn't the fastest guy on the relay, he went out and held his own against bigger opponents and kept us in contention for the last two swimmers to do their job and finish as high as we did."

McCullough is the only swimmer who went to the state meet who will graduate after this season. Rupp, Gergen, Williams and Tipler are all juniors and should provide a solid core for this year's young team to mature around. Also graduating are Bobby Moore and Logan Radke.

Overall, coach Rupp said that the four swimmers and one diver did an awesome job to finish how they did.

"We took 18th place overall as a team, which is a huge accomplishment for these boys, cracking the top 20 best teams in the state of Minnesota," Gerry Rupp said. "With only three swims and one diver, these young men represented Hastings very well and made us proud to be associated with a group of 'never say die' competitors."