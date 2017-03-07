HHS boys' basketball ends regular season with MEC split

The Raiders were only able to manage 19 points in the first half against St. Thomas Academy, which immediately put them in a 33-19 hole at halftime. Hastings was unable to cut into the Cadets' lead in the second half and lost 76-51. Senior Colin Kummer led the Raiders in scoring with 15 points, while Sawyer Levos was the only other Raider in double digits with 10 points. Jake Brake added nine points, Nathaniel Wiese had eight, Jake Brown scored five points and Brandon Haraldson had four.

Hastings finished its regular season with a win over Henry Sibley 62-48 to go .500 in conference play. The Raiders led by 17 at halftime in what was a flip from their game against St. Thomas Academy earlier in the week. The Warriors were unable to make a comeback and Hastings had four players score in double figures in the win.

Kummer once again led the Raiders in scoring with 15 points. Haraldson bounced back with 14, while Brown added 13 and Levos 10. Brake contributed seven points and junior Joe Zak had three points.

Over the weekend Hastings found out they would have the No. 6 seed in the section 3AAAA playoffs. They traveled to Rosemount, the No. 3 seed Tuesday, March 7, but results were not available as of press time. The winner of that game plays the winner of second-seed Eastview and seventh-seed Park of Cottage Grove at Farmington High School. Hastings lost to Rosemount in the second game of the season, 69-58.