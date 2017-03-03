Hastings wrestling takes fourth at Minnesota team state

106 lbs: John Kendall lost to Nathan Nygaard by fall in 1:13 (6-0 STMA).

113 lbs: Paul Kendall lost to Brandon Psyk by fall in 3:11 (12-0 STMA).

120 lbs: Croix Mader lost to Patrick Mckee by fall in 1:18 (18-0 STMA).

126 lbs: Jesse Mimbach beat Dylan Hanson by a 3-2 decision (18-3 STMA).

132 lbs: Adam McSorley beat Kyle Elkie by fall in 0:31 (18-9 STMA).

138 lbs: Mac Wilson beat Carl Leuer by a 5-4 decision (18-12 STMA).

145 lbs: Corbin Leflay lost to Cody Schoen by an 8-2 decision (21-12 STMA).

152 lbs: Kyle Erickson beat Wyatt Bice by fall in 3:34 (21-18 STMA).

160 lbs: T.J. Pottinger beat Wyatt Lidberg by a 10-2 major decision (22-21 Hastings).

170 lbs: Cody Leflay lost to Jake Allar by fall in 2:22 (27-22 STMA).

182 lbs: Trey Rogers beat Nolan Schmitz by tech fall 23-8 (27-27).

195 lbs: Josh Miser lost to Max Jensen by fall in 5:50 (33-27 STMA).

220 lbs: Jackson Schichel beat Cole Jann by fall in 1:14 (33-33).

285 lbs: Drake Guck lost to Evan Foster by a 5-1 decision (36-33 STMA).

The Raiders took fourth place to improve upon their fifth-place finish last season. St. Michael-Albertville placed third, while Apple Valley edged out Anoka 30-24 to win yet another class AAA state championship. Hastings’ Metro East Conference rival Simley took second in class AA behind Kasson-Mantorville.

The individual state tournament takes place today (Friday) and Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Hastings has nine wrestlers competing: Paul Kendall, Croix Mader, Jesse Mimbach, Adam McSorley, Kyle Erickson, T.J. Pottinger, Trey Rogers, Josh Miser and Jackson Schichel.