Hastings wrestling takes fourth at Minnesota team state
HHS wrestling lost a heartbreaker to St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) 36-33 in the third-place match Thursday evening at the Xcel Energy Center. The dual was tied at 33 apiece heading into the 285 weight class when Evan Foster of STMA was able to hold off Drake Guck to win 5-1. The results were as follows:
106 lbs: John Kendall lost to Nathan Nygaard by fall in 1:13 (6-0 STMA).
113 lbs: Paul Kendall lost to Brandon Psyk by fall in 3:11 (12-0 STMA).
120 lbs: Croix Mader lost to Patrick Mckee by fall in 1:18 (18-0 STMA).
126 lbs: Jesse Mimbach beat Dylan Hanson by a 3-2 decision (18-3 STMA).
132 lbs: Adam McSorley beat Kyle Elkie by fall in 0:31 (18-9 STMA).
138 lbs: Mac Wilson beat Carl Leuer by a 5-4 decision (18-12 STMA).
145 lbs: Corbin Leflay lost to Cody Schoen by an 8-2 decision (21-12 STMA).
152 lbs: Kyle Erickson beat Wyatt Bice by fall in 3:34 (21-18 STMA).
160 lbs: T.J. Pottinger beat Wyatt Lidberg by a 10-2 major decision (22-21 Hastings).
170 lbs: Cody Leflay lost to Jake Allar by fall in 2:22 (27-22 STMA).
182 lbs: Trey Rogers beat Nolan Schmitz by tech fall 23-8 (27-27).
195 lbs: Josh Miser lost to Max Jensen by fall in 5:50 (33-27 STMA).
220 lbs: Jackson Schichel beat Cole Jann by fall in 1:14 (33-33).
285 lbs: Drake Guck lost to Evan Foster by a 5-1 decision (36-33 STMA).
The Raiders took fourth place to improve upon their fifth-place finish last season. St. Michael-Albertville placed third, while Apple Valley edged out Anoka 30-24 to win yet another class AAA state championship. Hastings’ Metro East Conference rival Simley took second in class AA behind Kasson-Mantorville.
The individual state tournament takes place today (Friday) and Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Hastings has nine wrestlers competing: Paul Kendall, Croix Mader, Jesse Mimbach, Adam McSorley, Kyle Erickson, T.J. Pottinger, Trey Rogers, Josh Miser and Jackson Schichel.