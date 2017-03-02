106 lbs: John Kendall lost to Regan Schrempp by fall in 1:51 (6-0 Apple Valley).

113 lbs: Paul Kendall lost to Adam Mickelson by fall in 1:24 (12-0 Apple Valley).

120 lbs: Croix Mader lost to Brady Gross by fall in 1:30 (18-0 Apple Valley).

126 lbs: Lynden Wilson lost to Peyton McLagan by a 2-0 decision (21-0 Apple Valley).

132 lbs: Adam McSorley beat Sebas Swiggum by a 5-0 decision (21-3 Apple Valley).

138 lbs: Mac Wilson lost to Kyle Rathman by tech fall 15-0 (26-3 Apple Valley).

145 lbs: Tyus Reinke lost to Nate Larson by fall in 1:14 (32-3 Apple Valley).

152 lbs: Corbin Leflay lost to Devin Roberts by fall in 2:31 (38-3 Apple Valley).

160 lbs: Alex O’Connor beat Arthur Quinones by a 7-2 (38-6 Apple Valley).

170 lbs: Cody Leflay lost to Jalen Thul by a 9-3 decision (41-6 Apple Valley).

182 lbs: Godswill Pepple lost to Jonah Johnson by tech fall 15-0 (46-6 Apple Valley).

195 lbs: Josh Miser beat Tyler Kim by a 5-2 decision (46-9 Apple Valley).

220 lbs: Jackson Schichel beat Tanyi Besong by a 3-1 decision (Apple Valley 46-12).

285 lbs: Drake Guck lost to Gable Steveson by fall in 0:45 (Apple Valley 52-12).

Despite the semifinal loss to Apple Valley, Hastings is guaranteed at least fourth place after their win over Owatonna in the quarterfinals and has already improved on their fifth-place finish last year. The Raiders wrestle St. Michael-Albertville for third place at 5 p.m. Apple Valley wrestles Anoka for the class AAA championship at 7 p.m.