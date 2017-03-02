Hastings wrestling falls to Apple Valley in semifinals; wrestle St. Michael-Albertville for third place
Hastings learned in the semifinals that Apple Valley’s reputation as the team to beat in Minnesota is well deserved. The Raiders lost to the Eagles 52-12 and once things were out of reach, head coach Josh McLay was able to give some more wrestlers a chance to wrestle in the state tournament. Hastings won four out of 14 matches; Adam McSorley at 132 pounds, Alex O’Connor at 160, Josh Miser at 195 and Jackson Schichel at 220. The full results are below:
106 lbs: John Kendall lost to Regan Schrempp by fall in 1:51 (6-0 Apple Valley).
113 lbs: Paul Kendall lost to Adam Mickelson by fall in 1:24 (12-0 Apple Valley).
120 lbs: Croix Mader lost to Brady Gross by fall in 1:30 (18-0 Apple Valley).
126 lbs: Lynden Wilson lost to Peyton McLagan by a 2-0 decision (21-0 Apple Valley).
132 lbs: Adam McSorley beat Sebas Swiggum by a 5-0 decision (21-3 Apple Valley).
138 lbs: Mac Wilson lost to Kyle Rathman by tech fall 15-0 (26-3 Apple Valley).
145 lbs: Tyus Reinke lost to Nate Larson by fall in 1:14 (32-3 Apple Valley).
152 lbs: Corbin Leflay lost to Devin Roberts by fall in 2:31 (38-3 Apple Valley).
160 lbs: Alex O’Connor beat Arthur Quinones by a 7-2 (38-6 Apple Valley).
170 lbs: Cody Leflay lost to Jalen Thul by a 9-3 decision (41-6 Apple Valley).
182 lbs: Godswill Pepple lost to Jonah Johnson by tech fall 15-0 (46-6 Apple Valley).
195 lbs: Josh Miser beat Tyler Kim by a 5-2 decision (46-9 Apple Valley).
220 lbs: Jackson Schichel beat Tanyi Besong by a 3-1 decision (Apple Valley 46-12).
285 lbs: Drake Guck lost to Gable Steveson by fall in 0:45 (Apple Valley 52-12).
Despite the semifinal loss to Apple Valley, Hastings is guaranteed at least fourth place after their win over Owatonna in the quarterfinals and has already improved on their fifth-place finish last year. The Raiders wrestle St. Michael-Albertville for third place at 5 p.m. Apple Valley wrestles Anoka for the class AAA championship at 7 p.m.