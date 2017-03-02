Search
    Hastings wrestling falls to Apple Valley in semifinals; wrestle St. Michael-Albertville for third place

    By Alec Hamilton Today at 3:24 p.m.
    Josh Miser (195 pounds) prevents Apple Valley's Tyler Kim from escaping on his way to a 5-2 win for Hastings. The Raiders fell to the Eagles 52-12. (Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton)

    Hastings learned in the semifinals that Apple Valley’s reputation as the team to beat in Minnesota is well deserved. The Raiders lost to the Eagles 52-12 and once things were out of reach, head coach Josh McLay was able to give some more wrestlers a chance to wrestle in the state tournament. Hastings won four out of 14 matches; Adam McSorley at 132 pounds, Alex O’Connor at 160, Josh Miser at 195 and Jackson Schichel at 220. The full results are below:

    106 lbs: John Kendall lost to Regan Schrempp by fall in 1:51 (6-0 Apple Valley).

    113 lbs: Paul Kendall lost to Adam Mickelson by fall in 1:24 (12-0 Apple Valley).

    120 lbs: Croix Mader lost to Brady Gross by fall in 1:30 (18-0 Apple Valley).

    126 lbs: Lynden Wilson lost to Peyton McLagan by a 2-0 decision (21-0 Apple Valley).

    132 lbs: Adam McSorley beat Sebas Swiggum by a 5-0 decision (21-3 Apple Valley).

    138 lbs: Mac Wilson lost to Kyle Rathman by tech fall 15-0 (26-3 Apple Valley).

    145 lbs: Tyus Reinke lost to Nate Larson by fall in 1:14 (32-3 Apple Valley).

    152 lbs: Corbin Leflay lost to Devin Roberts by fall in 2:31 (38-3 Apple Valley).

    160 lbs: Alex O’Connor beat Arthur Quinones by a 7-2 (38-6 Apple Valley).

    170 lbs: Cody Leflay lost to Jalen Thul by a 9-3 decision (41-6 Apple Valley).

    182 lbs: Godswill Pepple lost to Jonah Johnson by tech fall 15-0 (46-6 Apple Valley).

    195 lbs: Josh Miser beat Tyler Kim by a 5-2 decision (46-9 Apple Valley).

    220 lbs: Jackson Schichel beat Tanyi Besong by a 3-1 decision (Apple Valley 46-12).

    285 lbs: Drake Guck lost to Gable Steveson by fall in 0:45 (Apple Valley 52-12).

    Despite the semifinal loss to Apple Valley, Hastings is guaranteed at least fourth place after their win over Owatonna in the quarterfinals and has already improved on their fifth-place finish last year. The Raiders wrestle St. Michael-Albertville for third place at 5 p.m. Apple Valley wrestles Anoka for the class AAA championship at 7 p.m.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
