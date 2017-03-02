106 lbs: John Kendall lost to Kaden Nelson by an 8-2 decision (3-0 Owatonna).

113 lbs: Paul Kendall beat Landon Johnson by fall in 4:30 (6-3 Hastings).

120 lbs: Croix Mader beat Joey Wencl by an 8-4 decision (9-3 Hastings).

126 lbs: Jesse Mimbach beat Joe Fox by a 4-2 decision (12-3 Hastings).

132 lbs: Adam McSorley beat Kobie Kath by fall in 0:56 (18-3 Hastings).

138 lbs: Mac Wilson beat Trevor Schroeder by a 4-1 decision (21-3 Hastings).

145 lbs: Corbin Leflay beat Bryce Goodwin by fall in 3:11 (27-3 Hastings).

152 lbs: Kyle Erickson lost to Peyton Robb by tech fall 22-6 (27-8 Hastings).

160 lbs: Alex O’Connor lost to Cade King by fall in 2:33 (27-14 Hastings).

170 lbs: T.J. Pottinger beat Nick Staska by major decision 13-5 (31-14 Hastings).

182 lbs: Cody Leflay lost to Brandon Moen by fall in 0:47 (31-20 Hastings).

195 lbs: Trey Rogers beat Parker Holton by tech fall 24-9 (36-20 Hastings).

220 lbs: Cole Benson lost to Griffin Thorn by fall in 1:46 (36-26 Hastings).

285 lbs: Drake Guck lost to Goy Tut by a 3-1 decision (36-29 Hastings).

Hastings next wrestles at 1 p.m. in the semifinals against defending state champion Apple Valley. The winner goes on to wrestle in the championship match at 7 p.m. while the loser wrestles at 5 p.m. for third place.