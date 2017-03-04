Head coach Jim Peine said both teams performed better than his expectations.

"With the graduation of five varsity boys and three varsity girls from last year, we stayed competitive, with both teams finishing second in the Metro East Conference and third at the section meet," Peine said. "I think the season went better than expected, just a couple of good runs short from finishing first for both teams. We had 15 new athletes join the team this year, I think they played a big part in our success this year and will play a big part in our future."

Peine said that the experiences of the four state qualifiers will prove invaluable.

"Having three girls make it to state this year was a great achievement and this was the first time all three made it to state as individuals," Peine explained. "It was Kayla Boogren's first time, and Shannon O'Connor and Josie Pechous were part of the 2015 girls' team that made it to state. Jacob Peine made state for the second time as an individual and has gone twice with the boys' team in 2014 and 2015. We hope to take the experience that these individuals had at state and bring it into next season."

Peine said that he's really looking forward to seeing what both teams are capable of next season.

"With no seniors on the team, we are looking forward to the next season," Peine said. "We had four juniors — Jacob Peine, Jake Molitor, Hayden Niebur and Josh McKinney — and two sophomores — Sam Molitor and Thomas Karnick — on the boy's section team that placed third by four points (behind second place). Jack Caturia, a junior, was out for this season with a torn ACL from football. Jack helped the team this year by working with the athletes, fixing and replacing gates at practices and races. We are looking forward to getting him back on his skis and racing for us next year. The girls' section team was all juniors this year. Captains Shannon O'Connor and Kayla Boogren along with Josie Pechous, Logan Doty, Alaina Kremer and Vika McGrath. It's great to know you have six great skiers coming back next season."