HHS hires Amy Johnson as new head volleyball coach

Per a news release sent out by athletic director Trent Hanson, Johnson has extensive experience across all levels. She is from St. Paul and went to St. Paul Harding High School, where she played and earned a D1 scholarship to play volleyball at Southern Illinois University. From there, she returned to Harding as a varsity assistant before going on to serve 14 years on Park of Cottage Grove's coaching staff (five as head coach) as well as head coach at Farmington High School. The last two years John has been a part of Hastings' coaching staff and coached the B squad. She has also been a part of the Hastings Heat Junior Olympic coaching staff the last five years.