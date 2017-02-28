Raiders sweep road trip entering last week of regular season

North St. Paul

The Raiders blanketed the North St. Paul Polars for the entire game and allowed less than 30 points the entire game. They led 43-12 after the first half and the blowout allowed head coach Padrick Judd to reach heavily into his bench. Hastings played 11 girls during the game and had seven score. They were led by Krystal Carlson, who had a game-high 21 points to become Hastings' all-time leading scorer. She also tallied 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block.

"We played very well and got out to a great start," Judd said. "Our defense and ability to dominate the boards really sparked us the whole game. The girls made very good decisions on offense; it was really fun to watch them play."

Mallory Brake just missed the ever-elusive triple-double (double digits in three of the five positive statistical categories) with 13 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and five steals. Haylee Yaeger scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and had two steals.

Tori Brake filled up the stat sheet with seven points, two rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Megan Mattson had four points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Junior Olivia Lundsteen scored three points and had a steal, while Laura Church had a point and a rebound.

Tartan

Hastings extended their winning streak to three games with a much closer win over Tartan than their previous game against North St .Paul. The Raiders led by just two points at halftime, 24-22, but were able to extend their lead just enough in the second half to win 55-48.

Krystal Carlson recorded another double-double and led Hastings in scoring with 24 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block. Mallory Brake was the only other Raider in double digits for scoring with 14 points to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks. Yaeger had six points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block, while CiCi Carlson had five points. Tori Brake had another strong game with three points, a rebound, eight assists, three steals and a block. Megan Mattson had three points.

Hastings has just two games left in the regular season. Tuesday, Feb. 21, they hosted South St. Paul and Krystal Carlson was honored for breaking the scoring record. Then on Thursday, Feb. 23, they travel to Mahtomedi, which could be for a share of the MEC championship should they beat the Packers.

The Raiders (10-2 in the MEC, 13-11 overall) are one game back of Mahtomedi in the MEC with one game left against the Zephyrs, who are 11-1 in conference and 18-3 overall.

Section playoffs start Wednesday, March 1, and the state tournament Tuesday-Saturday, March 14-18.