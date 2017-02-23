HHS wrestling qualifies for team state

Hastings won every match against Harding before wrestling East Ridge in the semifinals. The Raiders took 12 of 14 matches and Adam McSorley, Corbin Leflay, Kyle Erickson, Josh Miser and Cole Benson all won by pin fall. Jesse Mimbach, T.J. Pottinger and Trey Rogers won by tech fall. Croix Mader and Mac Wilson won by major decision, while Cody Leflay won by decision and Jackson Schichel by injury default. John Kendall lost by major decision and Matt Myers lost by fall.

The final match against Eagan was not much closer. Hastings only lost three matches in the lower weights, where John and Paul Kendall both lost by fall, and Mac Wilson lost by decision 9-2. Rogers won by fall, while T.J. Pottinger and Kyle Erickson won by tech fall. The rest of the Raiders' wins came by decision from Mader, Mimbach, McSorley, Corbin and Cody Leflay, Miser, Schichel and Guck.

The other teams from class AAA to make team state were Owatonna, Apple Valley, Stillwater, St. Michael-Albertville, Minnetonka, Anoka and Willmar. Last season, Hastings fell in the first round to Apple Valley, but then beat Farmington and Minnetonka to take fifth. This season Hastings is ranked eighth in AAA as a team. Team state is held Thursday, March 2, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The individual state tournament is held the two days after, March 3-4.

Next up is individual sections to be held at Park High School in Cottage Grove on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. Going into the tournament, the Raiders have four wrestlers ranked in class AAA. McSorley is ranked third at 132 pounds, Pottinger is ranked seventh at 160 pounds, Rogers second at 182 pounds and Schichel second at 220 pounds.