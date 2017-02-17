HHS falls to Simley in dual for conference championship
The Hastings wrestling team hosted Simley, Thursday, Feb. 9, for the Metro East Conference title. Both teams came into the match undefeated in conference action and the winner would walk away with the championship.
The Raiders fell in a close match to the Spartans, 28-24. Results are as follows:
106 pounds: John Kendall lost by decision 13-7
113 pounds: Paul Kendall lost by pin fall
120 pounds: Croix Mader won by decision 9-4
126 pounds: Jesse Mimbach won by decision 4-2
132 pounds: Hastings forfeited
138 pounds: Adam McSorley won by decision 4-2
145 pounds: Mac Wilson lost by decision 7-1
152 pounds: Kyle Erickson lost by decision 7-3
160 pounds: T.J. Pottinger won by decision 6-5
170 pounds: Cody Leflay won by fall in 1:45
182 pounds: Godswill Pepple lost by decision 14-13 (Simley lost a team point)
195 pounds: Trey Rogers lost by technical fall
220 pounds: Josh Miser won by decision 5-3
285 pounds: Jackson Schichel won by decision 8-3
Hastings hosts team sections for Section 3AAA, Friday, Feb. 17, at Hastings High School. Individual sections are next weekend.