HHS boys' hockey loses to Eagan, beats Henry Sibley

Eagan

Hastings was only down 2-0 going into the third period after playing well, according to head coach Adam Welch, but then in the third, things snowballed.

"In the beginning of the game they (Eagan) came out flying and we tried to survive," Welch said. "Scott Tuin, our goalie, played well and kept us in it after being outshot 15-2 (in the first period), we were only down two. The second period we played much better, but did not have very much energy. The score was still 2-0 to start the third, but Eagan scored first and we completely fell apart."

The Raiders managed to grab one goal in the third period from Zack Johnson, assisted by Colin Sieh. However, they lost 6-1. Hastings was outshot 55-21 and Tuin had 49 saves.

Henry Sibley

Hastings bounced back at Henry Sibley, scoring two goals in the first period to take a quick lead. Morgan Sweeney scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Tucker Duffy, and then five minutes later senior Mat Nicklay scored the first goal of his high school career, with help from Johnson and Alec Rudh. The Warriors managed a goal of their own to make it 2-1 going into the second period.

"(In the) second period I thought we played really well again and had chances to pull away, but (we) only managed one goal by Peter Meyer off of a ridiculous pass by Logan Boogren," Welch said. "The third period was another hard-fought period. I thought we had more of the chances to score, but found ourselves in a one-goal game with just over a minute left before Boogren added an empty-net goal to seal the deal."

Hastings outshot Henry Sibley 32-29 and Tuin played well again with 27 saves.