HHS falls to Eagan 8-0 in first round of section playoffs

Eagan scored just under three minutes into the first period, however, for much of the first period after that score it looked like the game would be very close. Hastings battled and counter-attacked for much of the first period and were able to kill an Eagan power play with a couple minutes left in the period. However, right after the power play ended, the Raiders gave up two goals in the last two minutes to fall behind 3-0.

The defensive letdown at the end of the first period transformed into penalty trouble for Hastings in the second. Two penalties in the middle of the second period helped Eagan score two power-play goals on their way to another three-goal period. The Raiders trailed 6-0 after the second period.

Hastings was unable to mount a comeback and managed only 13 shots on goal for the entire game. The Wildcats scored two more goals in the third period to win 8-0.

Eagan outshot Hastings 29-13 and the Raiders had over eight minutes of penalties. However, one major difference was Hastings being unable to take advantage of their own power plays, 0-for-3, while Eagan converted 2-of-4.

The Raiders graduate five seniors this season: Rachel Klimek, Alexa Harrington, Nicole Neuman, Erika McDonald and Lauren Tix. Those seniors accounted for 29 of the Raiders' 52 goals this season, as well as 29-of-73 assists and 57-of-124 points.