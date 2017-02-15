HHS alpine skiing qualifies four individuals for state meet

Kayla Boogren, Shannon O'Connor, Josie Pechous and Jacob Peine all qualified for the state meet Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Giant's Ridge.

Both the boys' and girls' teams took third at the section meet. For the boys, Peine finished eighth overall with a combined time of his two runs of one minute, 1.72 seconds. Jake Molitor took 20th with a time of 1:04.45 and Hayden Niebur finished in 27th with a time of 1:05.70.

Josh McKinney took 36th in 1:07.65, Sam Molitor was 40th in 1:08.27 and Thomas Karnick finished in 44th with a time of 1:09.20.

The Raider girls had half their team qualify for the state meet but were unable to make it as a team, as the top two teams both had three girls finish in the top 10 individually. Boogren, O'Connor and Pechous finished back-to-back-to-back in 12th, 13th and 14th place, respectively. Boogren had a time of 1:09.64, O'Connor was less than a half-second behind with a time of 1:10.09 and Pechous was just a tenth of a second back behind O'Connor with a time of 1:10.18.

Vika McGrath finished in 36th with a time of 1:17.99, Alaina Kremer took 52nd in 1:25.08 and Logan Doty placed 70th with a time of 1:35.53.

Despite the inclement weather that passed through Minnesota and Wisconsin early last week, head coach Jim Peine said the conditions were perfect.

"It was a little colder and the snow was hard, which the racers like," Peine said. "The spectators and coaches may not like it as much, but it was about perfect."

Peine said he had hoped that one of his teams would be able to make it back to state this year, as the boys took third there last year. However, this year was a rebuilding year as both teams lost experienced racers from last year, and he said next year they will be even better as there is not single senior on this season's roster.

Results from the state meet were not available by deadline.