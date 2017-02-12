HHS swimmers drop final conference meet to Simley

Hastings won five events: the 400 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle relay and the one-meter dive. On the 400 freestyle relay was Aaron McCullough, Carter Williams, John Rupp and Jack Gergen; Rupp won the 100 backstroke; the 200 freestyle relay consisted of the same members as the 400 and Vova Tipler won the diving.

The Raiders took second in the 200 medley relay (Philip Jensen, William Jensen, Tipler and Justin Wiesenburger); Rupp finished second in the 200 freestyle; McCullough took second in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle; Jack Gergen took second in the 100 breaststroke and Hasting also took second in the 400 freestyle relay (Joe Everson, Wiesenburger, and Philip and William Jensen).

Third-place finishers were Carter Williams in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and Everson in the 500 freestyle.

"It was a tough meet," head coach Gerry Rupp said. "From the looks of the time drops that Simley had, it's a pretty sure bet that they rested a lot for the meet. Our boys swam well, but you can't predict the kinds of improvements Simley had across the board. Swimmer of the meet was Philip Jensen with two very nice time drops in his events."

Hastings competes in the MEC conference meet Thursday, Feb. 9, and then hosts the diving invitational Saturday, Feb. 11. Sections start Feb. 23.