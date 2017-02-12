The boys' team had three racers finish in the top 10 and seven in the top 20. Jacob Peine took fifth with a combined time of one minute and 58 hundredths of a second (1:00.58). Jake Molitor placed eighth with a time of 1:02.81 while Hayden Niebur finished just behind him in ninth place in 1:03.21.

Sam Molitor finished 12th with a time of 1:04.03, Josh McKinney 15th in 1:05.10, Jack Tousignant placed 17th with a time of 1:06.32, Thomas Karnick finished in 18th with a time of 1:06.37, and the last scorer for the Raiders was Decker Whyle, who took 25th in 1:10.42. Tim Peine took 30th with a time of 1:12.64. The top eight racers on each team earn points toward the team score.

The girls' team finished 18 points behind Mahtomedi. They had three racers place in the top five and four in the top 10. Shannon O'Connor took first overall with a time of 1:07.03, Josie Pechous took third in 1:10.54 and Vika McGrath placed fifth in 1:11.94. Alaina Kremer rounded out those who finished in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish in 1:15.50. Finishing in the top 20 were Nicole Reents, who took 19th with a time of 1:23.01, followed by Taylor Pelava in 20th in 1:25.34. Miranda Ries finished in 21st with a time of 1:26.74 and Madeline Moore took 23rd in 1:29.93.

Both teams raced at sections Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Wild Mountain near Taylors Falls. Results were not available by press time.