HHS wrestling goes undefeated over the weekend

South St. Paul

Head coach Josh McLay said that the Packers were a tough challenge for his Raiders.

"South St. Paul is a tough team and we wrestled very well," McLay said. "Trey Rogers beat the number two ranked wrestler in class AA (Ryan Duffy)."

The full results were:

106 lbs: John Kendall lost by major decision

113 lbs: Paul Kendall won by decision 5-1

120 lbs: Croix Mader lost by decision

126 lbs: Jesse Mimbach won by fall in 4:17

132 lbs: Adam McSorley won by major decision 16-3

138 lbs: Mac Wilson lost by decision 8-3

145 lbs: Corbin Leflay lost by major decision

152 lbs: Kyle Erickson won by major decision 9-0

160 lbs: T.J. Pottinger won by major decision 17-7

170 lbs: Alex O'Connor lost by decision 4-0

182 lbs: Trey Rogers won by decision 11-6

195 lbs: Josh Miser won by fall in 2:58

220 lbs: Jackson Schichel won by fall in 3:24

285 lbs: Drake Guck won by decision 6-2

Cannon Falls Duals

Against Kenyon-Wanamingo, the Raiders won nine of 14 matches. Cody Leflay won by fall; Rogers won by tech fall; McSorley won by major decision and John Kendall, Mader, Erickson, Miser, Schichel and Guck all won by decisidon.

Versus Rochester John-Marshall, Hastings won 12 matches, including two by forfeit. John and Paul Kendall, Miser, Schichel and Guck all won by fall; McSorley and Rogers won by tech fall; Mader won by major decision and Wilson and Pottinger won by decision.

In the final dual, Hastings won 12 of 14 matches as well. There were no forfeits and Paul Kendall, Wilson, Corbin Leflay and Drake Guck won by fall. McSorley, Pottinger, Cody Leflay and Rogers won by tech fall; Miser won by major decision and Mader, Erickson and Schichel won by decision.

McLay said that Erickson and Miser have really stood out as of late.

"Kyle (Erickson) has been wrestling lights-out," McLay said. "Josh Miser keeps getting better and better with each match after being injured to start the season."

Hastings has one more conference dual against Simley left this season, a team McLay said the team has struggled with the last two years. After that, sections start and McLay said his team will switch up how they prepare.

"We start to taper as we head toward sections," McLay explained. "We shorten-up the practices and lessen the workload so guys can heal up and get their bodies rested so they can go into sections fresh."

The Raiders host Simley Thursday, Feb. 9, and then sections start Feb 24.