Hill-Murray

Hastings trailed the Pioneers 28-21 at half but were able to make a small comeback they weren't quite able to complete. The Raiders' shooting was OK for the game (44 percent), except for being 2-for-9 from the three-point line, but their scoring was very lopsided. Haylee Yaeger and Krystal Carlson scored 42 of Hastings' 50 points, and only two other players scored at all. Hill-Murray had a distinct edge at the free-throw line and from three-point range, which allowed them to edge out the victory.

"It was a tough loss for our team," head coach Padrick Judd said. "Hill-Murray played well and made a few more plays at the end than we did. Right now all we can do is try to learn from this and get ready for the next game."

Krystal Carlson had a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds, to go with five blocks, three steals and two assists. Yaeger also scored 21, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists.

Mallory Brake had her second-lowest scoring night of the season with just six points and had one assist and two steals. Tori Brake added two points.

Henry Sibley

The Raiders bounced back against the Warriors with a 14-point win. They were much more efficient against Henry Sibley, shooting 45 percent from the field, making all 10 of their free-throws and three of their four three-point attempts.

Krystal Carlson had a game-high 25 points for Hastings to go along with her 11 rebounds, six assists, seven steals and three blocks. Yaeger added 14 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and an assist and a steal. Mallory Brake bounced back with 10 points, despite going 3-for-13 from the field. She also had nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals.

Megan Mattson had eight points, while CiCi Carlson and Caprice Van Den Assem both had two points.

South St. Paul

Hastings finished the weekend with an decisive win over the Packers. The Raiders poured it on in the first half and going into halftime had a 31-8 lead. South St. Paul never recovered and Hastings was able to spread the ball around, resulting in seven different players scoring for the Raiders.

Krystal Carlson once again led Hastings in scoring with 15 points. Yaeger had 12 points and Mallory Brake eight. Tori Brake added five points, while Mattson, Laura Church and Van Den Assem each had four points.

The Raiders have two home games this week. They played Park of Cottage Grove Tuesday, Feb. 7, and then host Simley Friday, Feb. 10.