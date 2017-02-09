Embu will be attending Concordia University in St. Paul, while Miser will go to Minnesota State University, Moorhead to play for the Dragons. Both schools are part of the Northern Sun Conference.

A ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at HHS to honor Miser and Embu. Athletic director Trent Hanson and head football coach Dana Strain spoke to a large crowd of students, family and community members. Strain said both players really stood out from others during his long coaching career.

"In my 20 years of coaching football, Josh is one of the most impactful players I've ever coached, with the plays he can make on the field," Strain said. "Ovie might be in the top 1 percent of athletes I've coached with his drive to get better; it's incredible."

Both Embu and Miser also took turns to speaking before pictures were taken of them signing ceremonial documents. The official documents are usually signed in the morning and sent off to the schools to announce.

Each player had different reasons for choosing their school, but both said they knew they had made the right decision.

"Halfway through my visit I knew it was somewhere I could be comfortable," Miser said of his Moorhead. "The players really helped me with any questions I had and made me feel welcome."

Embu said that Concordia was the right fit academically for him.

"I let God help me through the process and it felt like the right choice," Embu said. "I really went with my gut feeling and they have what I want academically."

Embu said he plans to study exercise science and kinesiology.

Miser was voted defensive most valuable player by his teammates while Embu was voted the offensive MVP. Both players were selected as first team all-district.