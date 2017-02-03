Raiders drop South St. Paul on Coaches vs. Cancer Night

Mahtomedi

The Raiders played conference-leading Mahtomedi tough in the first half and the two were tied at 42 going into the second half. However, the Zephyrs were able to separate from Hastings in the second half to win 80-68.

The leading scorer in the game was Mahtomedi's Parker Fox, a 6-foot-8 senior who has committed to Division II Northern State University to play basketball. Fox had 33 points to lead all scorers.

Sawyer Levos had another strong game for Hastings, scoring 23 points to lead the Raiders. Brandon Haraldson scored 15, while Jake Brake was also in double figures with 10 points. Colin Kummer added eight points, while Nathaniel Wiese had seven and Grant Hollar five.

Coaches vs. Cancer Night

The Raiders welcomed the South St. Paul Packers to Hastings on Coaches vs. Cancer Night. The event was meant to recognize those who are fighting cancer, have beat cancer and those we have lost. Throughout the game, door prizes were drawn for the students and fans in the audience. Each student who attended the game received a free slice of pizza and competitions were held during halftime. The event also helped raise money for two families battling cancer. Those in attendance raised $2,000 as well as assorted gift cards to local businesses for the Kendall family. Cindy Kendall was diagnosed with stage four, non-small cell lung cancer this past July.

It was also discovered during the week that the father of South St. Paul player Ben Shubat died of cancer back in June, so the fans were also able to raise an additional $800 for the Shubat family.

The game itself was close until the last few minutes. Neither team shot very well, but there were plenty of fouls and free throw attempts. Hastings led 37-34 at the half and managed to hit their free throws down the stretch to win the game 73-64.

It was a well-rounded offensive effort from the Raiders, despite some shooting woes, as they had five players score in double-digits. Kummer led Hastings in scoring with 16 points, followed closely by Jake Brown with 15. Levos and Haraldson each had 11 points, while Grant Hollar had 10. Brake added nine points and Wiese had one.

Hastings has 10 games left in the regular season before sections start in early March. The Raiders were home Tuesday, Jan. 31, against Hill-Murray and then travel to Henry Sibley on Friday, Feb. 3.