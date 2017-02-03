HHS boys' hockey drops pair of conference games

St. Thomas Academy

The Raiders traveled to St. Thomas Academy where they were overwhelmed by the Cadets, who are ranked 10th in class 2A. St. Thomas Academy scored first, but Hastings were able to respond to tie the game at 1-1 with an unassisted goal from Logan Boogren. However, from then on the Cadets rattled off six straight goals to end the first period, through the second and into the third.

Down 7-1, the Raiders got their second goal in the third from Leo Otto before St. Thomas Academy ended the game with a goal of their own to win 8-2.

One bright spot of the game was the performance of goalie Jacob Greengo, who faced an astounding 61 shots over the course of the game. Greengo amassed 53 saves in the game and an 89 percent save percentage, despite the eight goals allowed. Hastings was outshot 61-10.

Tartan

The matchup with Tartan was much closer and one that Hastings let get away. The Titans scored first less than two minutes into the game, but then the Raiders responded to score two goals in the first period to take a 2-1 lead. Both goals came from Peter Meyer, the first on the power play assisted by Alec Rudh and Luke Larson, and the second from Larson and Colin Sieh.

That 2-1 lead disappeared quickly in the second period, however, as Tartan scored just 50 seconds into the period and then got two more to take a 4-2 lead going into the third.

While Hastings was able to get one of those goals back in the third period from Otto (assisted by Sieh and Larson), they were not able to complete the comeback and lost 4-3.

Hastings goes on the road this week for a pair of non-conference games. They traveled to Rochester to take on Rochester Mayo on Tuesday and then go to Apple Valley Saturday, Feb. 4.