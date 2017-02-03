Nordic ski teams take fourth at MEC pursuit championships
Nordic Skiing
The Hastings boys' and girls' nordic ski teams each took fourth place at the Metro East Conference's pursuit championships last week. The boys finished behind Henry Sibley, St. Thomas Academy and Tartan, while the girls were behind Henry Sibley, Mahtomedi and Tartan.
The boys' team had two skiers place in the top 10. Jake Rabaey finished third with a combined pursuit time of 32 minutes and eight seconds, and Trevor Caflisch took fifth with a time of 32:58. Eric Howd finished in 22nd with a time of 36:15, while Ben Bratvold and Garrett Rother placed back-to-back in 30th and 31st, respectively. Bratvold had a time of 38:10 and Rother was just one second behind him. Austin Weeks wrapped up the scorers for Hastings in 45th with a time of 44:17.
Emma Bratvold and Linnea Urban both finished in the top 10 for the girls. Bratvold took fifth with a time of 35:41 and Urban finished seventh in 36:08. Savannah Henderson placed 30th with a combined time of 46:54, while Alex Doughty finished 33rd in 48:35. Julia Human took 40th in 54:15.
The Raiders start sections next week, followed by the state meet on Feb. 16.