Nordic ski teams take fourth at MEC pursuit championships

The boys' team had two skiers place in the top 10. Jake Rabaey finished third with a combined pursuit time of 32 minutes and eight seconds, and Trevor Caflisch took fifth with a time of 32:58. Eric Howd finished in 22nd with a time of 36:15, while Ben Bratvold and Garrett Rother placed back-to-back in 30th and 31st, respectively. Bratvold had a time of 38:10 and Rother was just one second behind him. Austin Weeks wrapped up the scorers for Hastings in 45th with a time of 44:17.

Emma Bratvold and Linnea Urban both finished in the top 10 for the girls. Bratvold took fifth with a time of 35:41 and Urban finished seventh in 36:08. Savannah Henderson placed 30th with a combined time of 46:54, while Alex Doughty finished 33rd in 48:35. Julia Human took 40th in 54:15.

The Raiders start sections next week, followed by the state meet on Feb. 16.