HHS boys' swimming downs Tartan at home on Senior Night

Jack Gergen won the 200 IM, John Rupp won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Vova Tipler the one meter dive and Aaron McCullough the 100 breaststroke.

Hastings took second in several events, including the 200 medley relay with the team of William Jensen, McCullough, Rupp and Stoffel, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Carter Williams, Stoffel, Tipler and Shemon; Williams in the 200 and 100 freestyle; Dylan Shemon in the one meter dive; McCullough in the 500 freestyle and William Jensen in the 100 backstroke.

Third-place finishers were Joe Everson, Bobby Moore, Gergen and Dylan Anderson on the 200 medley relay team, and Everson, Philip Jensen, Tyler Sorenson and Gergen in the 200 freestyle relay; William Jensen in the 200 freestyle; Sorenson in the 200 IM; Everson in the 50 freestyle; Ryan Lester the one meter dive; Moore in the 100 butterfly; Philip Jensen in the 100 freestyle; Gergen in the 500 freestyle; Moore in the 100 backstroke and Everson in the 100 breaststroke.

Fourth-place finishers were Philip Jensen in the 200 freestyle; Stoffel in the 200 IM; and Sorenson in the 500 freestyle.

Head coach Gerry Rupp said he is pleased with his team's performance, especially given their youth.

"Aaron McCullough, John Rupp and Jackson Gergen continue to lead the team on the swimming side and Vova Tipler is arguably the best diver in the state right now," Rupp said. "The team has done quite well considering 21 of my 29 athletes are ninth-graders or younger. Joe Everson (8) and Philip Jensen (7) are showing great promise. Elijah Pace (9) and Dylan Shemon (9)

are up-and-coming on the diving board."

The Raiders have one more conference dual left before their conference meet. They travel to Simley Thursday, Feb. 2, in a matchup that Rupp said will be very close.

"Big meet next week in the showdown against Simley," Rupp explained. "They graduated 12 seniors to our six, and this battle will be for second place in the conference. It looks to be a meet that could come down to the very last relay, something that hasn't happened since our last meeting a year ago when their top guy just out-touched my top guy in the final relay, sealing the win for Simley."