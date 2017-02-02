The first period saw more goals scored than many full-length hockey games. The two teams combined for six goals in the first, five of which came from the Raiders. Hastings scored the first four goals, all within four minutes of each other. Erika McDonald scored unassisted and then Callie McNary scored, assisted by Rachel Klimek. Klimek scored her first goal (she would end up with the hat trick and four goals total) on the power play with help from Alexa Harrington and Nicole Neuman. Taylor Larson gave the Raiders a 4-0 lead when she scored, assisted by Josephine Kummer. Hastings' last goal of the first period came from Hannah Hubbart, unassisted.

The Raiders scored three more goals in the second period, two coming from Klimek with help from Addie Buck and Lauren Tix. Buck also scored in the period unassisted.

Klimek would add one more goal in the third period for good measure to give her four goals on the day and Hastings the 9-2 win. She now leads the Raiders in goals scored with nine and in total points with 17. She is also second on the team in assists with eight.

Hastings wraps up its regular season this week with two games. On Tuesday they traveled to Simley for their last MEC contest, and then on Thursday they host Apple Valley in the regular season finale. Section play begins late next week.