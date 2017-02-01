The Raiders had top finishers in all four events on varsity. Hailey Weber took second on vault with a score of 8.2. Rachel Hughes took first on the parallel bars with a season-high 7.625, while Madison Hynnek took second with a 7.1.

Hynnek also took first on the balance beam with a score of 7.9 and Kailee Greenough took third with a 7.775. In the floor exercise, Hynnek and Emma Fendrick tied for first with scores of 8.075.

Lauren Ruder and Hailie Roper took second and third on the vault with scores of 7.7 and 7.6, respectively. Greenough took first on bars with a score of 5.45 and Katharina Morian placed for the first time in the event in second place with a 4.2.

The Raiders swept the balance beam: Morian took first with a 7.2; Emily Chilson took second in her first time competing in the event with a 7.0; and two tied for third with a score of 6.95, Weber and Madelynne Hayes.

They also took all three spots in the floor exercise. Greenough took first with a 8.0, Autumn Keller finished second with a 7.5 and Erica Haas third with a score of 6.9.

"As a coaching staff, we are very pleased with the girls and their weekly progress," head coach Jeanne Kasel said. "This is what it is all about. The girls are getting excited and having fun."

Hastings has one more varsity competition left during the regular season, Thursday at home against South St. Paul, which is also Parents' Night. On Feb. 7, they compete in their conference meet and then sections start on Feb. 17.