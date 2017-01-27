HHS nordic ski teams each take third in non-conference meet

On the boys' side, Highland Park took first with 490 points, then it was Henry Sibley with 441 and Hastings 426. In last was St. Thomas Academy with 416. The top finisher for the Raiders was Trevor Caflisch in 10th place with a time of 11 minutes and 48 seconds. Highland Park dominated by taking the other top-nine spots, though some of them were exhibition racers and their score did not count.

Behind Caflisch was Jake Rabaey in 17th with a time of 13:51. Bren Bratvold took 19th in 14:02, Eric Howd 22nd in 14:13 and Sawyer Karas placed 25th with a time of 15:23. Garrett Rother was just behind Karas in 27th in 15:40 while Austin Weeks finished 32nd in 21:36.

For the girls' team, the Raiders had two racers in the top 15. Once again Highland Park dominated, but Linnea Urban finished ninth with a time of 13:01 and Emma Bratvold was two spots behind her in 11th with a time of 13:13. Savannah Henderson finished 27th in 17:55, while Julia and Grace Human, and Elisa Swartz finished back-to-back-to-back in 32nd, 33rd and 34th respectively. Julia Human had a time of 19:39, Grace Human 24:36 and Swartz 35:23.

The Raiders next race Friday, Jan. 27, at Theo Wirth Park in Minneapolis for the Metro East Conference meet.

Section races are the second week in February and the state tournament is Feb. 16.