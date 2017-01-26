Search
    HHS wrestling downs Tartan 67-3 in only action of the week

    By Alec Hamilton on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:35 p.m.
    Mac Wilson prevents his opponent from escaping during the Raiders dual against Tartan. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Wasvick)1 / 3
    Corbin Leflay, wrestling at 145 pounds, pins his Titan opponent in the first period. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Wasvick)2 / 3
    Senior Kyle Erickson breaks down his opponent on the way to a first-round pin. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Wasvick)3 / 3

    The Hastings wrestling team had a light week this past week, at least compared to the previous month's schedule. Their only action was a Metro East Conference dual meet Friday, Jan. 20, against Tartan in Hastings. The Raiders won decisively, 67-3, losing only one match.

    The Raiders received three forfeits that started the Tartan Titans in a deep hole. Hastings won five matches by pin fall and two more by technical fall to rack up 40 team points. They also won a three matches by decision and only lost one match overall.

    The full results are:

    106 pounds: John Kendall won by forfeit

    113 pounds: Croix Mader won by technical fall

    120 pounds: Paul Kendall lost by decision

    126 pounds: Jesse Mimbach won by decision 4-3

    132 pounds: Adam McSorley won by forfeit

    138 pounds: Mac Wilson won by fall in 4:51

    145 pounds: Corbin Leflay won by fall in 1:31

    152 pounds: Kyle Erickson won by fall in 1:10

    160 pounds: T.J. Pottinger won by decision 2-1

    170 pounds: Cody Leflay won by fall in 1:20

    182 pounds: Trey Rogers won by technical fall

    195 pounds: Cole Benson won by forfeit

    220 pounds: Jackson Schichel won by fall in 3:00

    285 pounds: Drake Guck won by decision 7-6

    As of the Jan. 13 rankings published by The Guillotine wrestling website, Hastings remains the eighth-ranked team in Class AAA. The Raiders continue to have four wrestlers individually ranked in their weight-classes. McSorley is ranked third in AAA at 132 pounds, Pottinger is sixth at 160 pounds, Rogers is second at 182 pounds and Schichel is second at 220 pounds. Drake Guck had cracked the rankings earlier in the season at 285 pounds but has since dropped out.

    Hastings next wrestles Thursday, Jan. 26, at home against St. Thomas Academy. Then on Saturday, they travel to Bloomington Kennedy High School.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
