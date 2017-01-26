HHS wrestling downs Tartan 67-3 in only action of the week

The Raiders received three forfeits that started the Tartan Titans in a deep hole. Hastings won five matches by pin fall and two more by technical fall to rack up 40 team points. They also won a three matches by decision and only lost one match overall.

The full results are:

106 pounds: John Kendall won by forfeit

113 pounds: Croix Mader won by technical fall

120 pounds: Paul Kendall lost by decision

126 pounds: Jesse Mimbach won by decision 4-3

132 pounds: Adam McSorley won by forfeit

138 pounds: Mac Wilson won by fall in 4:51

145 pounds: Corbin Leflay won by fall in 1:31

152 pounds: Kyle Erickson won by fall in 1:10

160 pounds: T.J. Pottinger won by decision 2-1

170 pounds: Cody Leflay won by fall in 1:20

182 pounds: Trey Rogers won by technical fall

195 pounds: Cole Benson won by forfeit

220 pounds: Jackson Schichel won by fall in 3:00

285 pounds: Drake Guck won by decision 7-6

As of the Jan. 13 rankings published by The Guillotine wrestling website, Hastings remains the eighth-ranked team in Class AAA. The Raiders continue to have four wrestlers individually ranked in their weight-classes. McSorley is ranked third in AAA at 132 pounds, Pottinger is sixth at 160 pounds, Rogers is second at 182 pounds and Schichel is second at 220 pounds. Drake Guck had cracked the rankings earlier in the season at 285 pounds but has since dropped out.

Hastings next wrestles Thursday, Jan. 26, at home against St. Thomas Academy. Then on Saturday, they travel to Bloomington Kennedy High School.