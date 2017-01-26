HHS boys' swimming defeats North St. Paul

North St. Paul

Despite taking first in only four events, Hastings was able to use its numbers and numerous high finishes to beat North St. Paul. Aaron McCullough won the 200 freestyle, John Rupp the 200 individual medley, Vova Tipler the 1-meter dive and the team of Jack Gergen, McCullough, Carter Williams and Rupp won the 200 freestyle relay.

The Raiders took second in several events. The relay team of William Jensen, Philip Jensen, Williams and Joe Everson took second in the 200 medley relay. Justin Wiesenburger finished second in the 200 IM, Gergen in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, McCullough in the 100 freestyle, Rupp in the 500 freestyle, Philip Jensen in the 100 backstroke and William Jensen in the 100 breaststroke. The relay team of William Jensen, Tipler, Bobby Moore and Wiesenburger also took second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Third-place finishers were Dylan Anderson in the 200 IM, Carter Williams in the 50 freestyle, Elijah Pace in the 1-meter dive, Everson in the 100 freestyle, Wiesenburger in the 500 freestyle, Avery Stoffel in the 100 backstroke and Carter Williams the 100 breaststroke.

Stoffel took fourth and Moore sixth in the 200 freestyle; Tyler Sorenson fourth in the 50 freestyle; Ryan Lester fourth in the 1-meter dive; Philip Jensen fourth and William Jensen fifth in the 100 butterfly; Sorenson sixth in the 100 freestyle; Moore fourth in the 500 freestyle; Everson fifth in the 100 backstroke and Obbe Haveman fifth in the 100 breaststroke. The 200 freestyle relay team of John Destross, Hudson Doty, Anderson and Pace took fourth.

True Team in Farmington

The Raiders took fourth out of seven schools with 890 points at the True Team meet in Farmington. They finished behind Rochester Mayo, which won the event, Farmington and Lakeville South.

Hastings' top finisher was Vova Tipler, who won the 1-meter dive by over a hundred points. A handful of Raiders took third in their events, including 200 medley relay team of Rupp, Gergen, McCullough and Williams; Rupp in the 100 freestyle; and the 400 freestyle relay team made up of Gergen, Rupp, Williams and McCullough.

Fourth-place finishers were Gergen in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, McCullough in the 50 freestyle and Rupp in the 100 backstroke.

Other top finishers were: the 200 medley relay team of Stoffel, William Jensen, Tipler and Sorenson, who took 10th; Philip Jensen, Dylan Shemon, Anderson and Liam Shelhamer, who took 16th; and Lester, Pace, Doty and Evan Scully, who finished 19th.

Everson took 12th in the 200 freestyle, while Stoffel took 17th, Destross 19th and Shelhamer 22nd. Philip and William Jensen finished back-to-back in 10th and 11th in the 200 IM and Moore took 17th. Tipler, Sorenson and Pace finished 16th, 17th and 18th respectively in the 50 freestyle.

Pace, Shemon and Lester also finished consecutively in eighth, ninth and 10th in the 1-meter dive. McCullough finished sixth in the 100 butterfly, Carter Williams took 12th and Stoffel 17th. Sorenson and Anderson took 17th and 18th in the 100 freestyle. Everson took ninth in the 500 freestyle, William Jensen finished 13th, while Moore and Destross placed 18th and 19th.

Hastings had three relay teams place in the 200 freestyle relay: Doty, Anderson, Moore and Sorenson in 15th; Lester, Stoffel, Everson and Tipler took 16th; and Destross, Shelhamer, Pace and Scully finished 19th.

Carter Williams took eighth in the 100 backstroke, Philip Jensen 12th and Scully 22nd. Shemon finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke, followed by Anderson in 16th, Shelhamer 18th and Doty 20th. Lastly, Shemon, Everson, and William and Philip Jensen took 10th in the 400 freestyle relay, while Moore, Destross, Scully and Doty took 19th.

The Raiders next swim Thursday, Jan. 26, at home against Tartan. Only meets against Tartan, Simley, the Metro East Conference meet and the diving invitational remain before sections at the end of February.