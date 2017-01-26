North St. Paul

The Raiders got off to a fast start against the Polars with some hot shooting. Hastings was up 14-4 and then 22-12 with seven minutes left in the first half. However, North St. Paul was able to respond towards the end of the first half with a 7-0 run of their own to close the Raiders' lead to just 22-19. That was the closest the Polars would come though, as Hastings answered with their own 10-0 run to lead 36-24 at halftime.

They started the second half just as quickly as the first and went ahead 52-31 with 10 minutes left. From there on, the Raiders maintained that 20-point lead to win 70-50 and were only ever threatened briefly by the shooting of number 23 for the Polars, Alex Pratt, who led all scorers with 26 points.

Head coach Padrick Judd said he was happy with his team's performance.

"We moved the ball well tonight and found the right person open underneath the basket," Judd said. "That made it easy for us to get some outside shots too, as they start to clog the inside with their 2-3 zone. Credit our players, we made some shots and got some offensive rebounds as well."

The Raiders were led in scoring by Haylee Yaeger, who did most of her damage in the second half on the way to 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Judd said Krystal Carlson found her shot again and scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Mallory Brake had another strong game, scoring 17 points and pulling in nine rebounds, as well as collecting five assists, five blocks and two steals.

Megan Mattson scored six points, CiCi Carlson three, Hayley Kazmierczak two and Caprice Van Den Assem one.

Tartan

Defense was the name of the game in the Raiders' win over the Tartan Titans. Hastings held Tartan to just 16 points in the first half, at which point they had opened up a solid 27-16 lead. While the second half was closer, the Titans were not able to come back from the deficit. Hastings won 50-36.

Seven Raiders scored in the victory over Tartan, led by Yaeger who had 19 points, three rebounds, and two assists and steals. Krystal Carlson had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, along with two assists, four blocks and five steals. Mallory Brake struggled a little, making just 2-of-11 shots and committing eight turnovers. However, she contributed 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Mattson scored five points, CiCi Carlson three, Tori Brake two and Megan Tietjen one.

Hastings hosted co-conference leaders Mahtomedi on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for Military Appreciation Night. They then travel Tuesday, Jan. 31, to Hill-Murray.