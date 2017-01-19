HHS successful in conference meet and Welch Invitational

MEC meet

Both Raiders teams once again finished behind Mahtomedi at the conference meet Tuesday, Jan. 10. However, the boys finished just two points behind the Zephyrs, and the girls were just five points behind.

Despite taking second, the girls' team had racers claim the top-three spots. Shannon O'Connor took first place with a combined time of 49.52 seconds. Kayla Boogren finished second in 51.76 seconds while Josie Pechous placed third with a time of 54.76 seconds.

Hastings had four other girls finish in the top 20, with Logan Doty taking 12th, Nicole Reents 16th, Taylor Pelava 18th and Vika McGrath 20th. Rounding out the Raiders' scoring was Miranda Ries, who took 24th, and Madeline Moore, who finished 32nd.

The boys' team also had three racers finish in the top 10. Jacob Peine took second with a time of 44.75 seconds, Sam Molitor finished sixth in 46.73 and Jake Molitor was eighth with a time of 47.43.

Hayden Niebur and Josh McKinney placed in the top 20 — 13th and 18th respectively. Thomas Karnick and Caleb Kimmes finished back-to-back in 24th and 25th, while Tim Peine took 30th and Decker Whyle placed 35th.

Welch Invitational

The Raider boys won the Welch Invitational against more than a dozen teams Friday, Jan. 13, at Welch Village. Hastings had one racer finish in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Jacob Peine finished seventh with a time of 1 minute, 2.13 seconds. Niebur took 13th with a time of 1:04.88, Sam Molitor finished 14th in 1:05.22 and Jake Molitor placed 17th with a time of 1:05.82.

Rounding out those who scored for the Raiders were Karnick in 37th and Tim Peine, who took 52nd. Jack Tousignant placed 97th and McKinney was disqualified on his red run.

The girls' team took third behind Minneapolis Southwest and Northfield. There were three racers in the top 20, including one in the top 10. O'Connor took ninth with a time of 1:08.28, while Pechous finished 14th in 1:11.31 and Boogren was right behind in 15th in 1:11.33.

Doty took 47th, Reents 65th and Pelava wrapped up the Raiders who scored in 67th. McGrath took 77th while Alaina Kremer was disqualified on her blue run.

Hastings raced Tuesday, Jan. 17, and then again Thursday, Jan. 19. Both events are at Welch Village.