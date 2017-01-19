Hastings splits pair of Metro East Conference contests

The game against Hill-Murray was a struggle all-around for the Raiders. While they were only down 2-0 after the first period, the Pioneers exploded for five goals in the second and another two in the third. It wasn't until Hastings was down 9-0 in the third that they managed to get on the board with a goal by Leo Otto, assisted by Colin Sieh and Luke Larson. The Raiders were out-shot by Hill-Murray by a drastic margin, 33-7, and they spent 12 minutes in the penalty box as compared to the Pioneers' eight minutes.

Hastings was able to bounce back against North St. Paul. The Raiders were first on the board with a goal by Otto (assisted by Larson and Sieh), and then jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the end of the first period when Alec Rudh scored on the power play, assisted by Logan Boogren.

The Polars cut Hastings' lead down to 2-1 midway through the second period but Otto scored again before the end of the period, assisted by Sieh and Mat Nicklay, to go up 3-1. North St. Paul scored right after to make it a 3-2 game entering the third.

The Raiders held on to win 3-2 behind a great game from goalie Scott Tuin who had 25 saves on 27 shot attempts. Hastings outshot the Polars 30-27.

Hastings hosted Rosemount on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and then travels to Simley on Thursday, Jan. 19.