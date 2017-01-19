HHS teams put in great performances at Lake Elmo

Hastings took first on the boys' side ahead of Henry Sibley, Mahtomedi, Tartan, North St. Paul, St. Thomas Academy and Simley. The Raiders finished back-to-back-to-back in the top five, with Jake Rabaey in second with a time of 20 minutes and 51 seconds, Trevor Caflisch third in 21:38 and Eric Howd third with a time of 22:05.

Sawyer Karas was another racer in the top 10 in 10th with a time of 23:25. Garrett Rother placed 14th in 24:14, Austin Weeks took 33rd in 28:20 and Ben Bratvold finished 40th in 29:20. Sam Rabaey took 44th, Harry Patton 47th and Ahren Rein 48th.

The girls' team finished third behind Henry Sibley and Mahtomedi. Linnea Urban and Emma Bratvold finished consecutively, eighth and ninth respectively, both with a time of 24:50. Savannah Henderson took 22nd in 28:51, Anna Lindner finished 26th with a time of 29:38 and Alexandra Doughty placed 38th in 33:38.

The Raiders next compete Jan. 27.