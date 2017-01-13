HHS girls' hockey splits road trip

Eagan

Despite the lopsided score, head coach Josh Colvin said his team really stayed with the Wildcats and were on the wrong side of some unfortunate bounces.

"Eagan is the likely one or two section seed, so it was important for us to show up and compete hard," Colvin said. "The girls skated with the Wildcats the entire game. It was a tough night for our goalie as Eagan has a lot of speed and there were some prolonged periods where they swarmed our zone."

Colvin said Eagan had several shots get favorable bounces for goals. The first Wildcat goal was deflected by Raider Josie Kummer, went off a Wildcat shin pad, and then around goalie Alayna Kunshier for Eagan's first goal. Then their third goal deflected off Kunshier from behind and into the net, while the fourth was deflected in off a block attempt by Callie McNary.

Despite an absence of luck, Colvin said the Raiders still have plenty to work on offensively.

"We struggled again to generate shot attempts, and that showed as we were shut out again this year," Colvin explained. "It's hard to score goals when we don't shoot the puck and too often our girls are passing up good chances looking for great chances."

The Wildcats outshot the Raiders 37-14.

Henry Sibley

Hastings was able to correct some of those offensive woes a few days later at Henry Sibley, though you would not be able to tell from how the game started off. Neither team scored in the first period, but then both teams exploded to score a combined five goals in the second period.

The Warriors struck first, scoring two goals in under a minute at the start of the second to go up 2-0. However, the Raiders responded and scored three of their own to take a 3-2 lead. First was Addie Buck on the power play, assisted by Samantha Benson. Four minutes later on another power play, Nicole Neuman scored the Raiders' second goal with help from Layna Connell and Benson. Callie McNary added Hastings third and final goal, assisted by Hannah Hubbart and Josie Kummer.

Neither team scored in the third period and the Raiders came out with the win 3-2. Hastings hosted Simley Tuesday, Jan. 10, and then travels to Hill-Murray Friday, Jan. 13.