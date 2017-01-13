Kayla Boogren took first place for the girls' varsity team with a composite time of just over one minute and three seconds (1:03.40), while Shannon O'Connor was just behind her in second with a time of 1:03.70. They were both almost four seconds faster than the third-place finisher.

Logan Doty finished ninth in 1:12.57 to round out Raider skiers in the top 10, while Nicole Reents took 16th (1:17.92) and Taylor Pelava took 18th in 1:18.75. Madeline Moore placed 23rd (1:25.80) and Kira Lindstrom finished 28th (1:39.14).

Sam Molitor led the Raider boys, finishing ninth with a time of 1:00.01. Jacob Peine (1:03.26) and Thomas Karnick (1:05.18) finished back-to-back in 15th and 16th respectively. Josh McKinney took 21st with a time of 1:08.55 and Tim Peine 23rd in 1:10.22, while Caleb Kimmes (1:12.32) and Jack Simacek (1:12.96) finished 26th and 27th. Hayden Niebur placed 32nd in 1:17.91, Jake Molitor 39th in 1:33.40 and Decker Whyle took 42nd with a time of 1:56.84.

St. Thomas Academy won the boys' side, with Mahtomedi taking second. Mahtomedi finished ahead of the girls' team.

The Raiders raced Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Afton Alps and then race again Friday, Jan. 13.