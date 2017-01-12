Despite the loss, head coach Chad Feikema was encouraged by what he saw in his team after losing twice in the Hastings holiday tournament.

"Overall we played much better than the week before," Feikema said. "St. Thomas has a solid team, but I was encouraged with our defensive progress."

It was a tight game throughout, with the Raiders trailing by one at the half, 28-27, and then the score was tied at 56 at the end of the regulation. However, the Cadets were able to create some separation from Hastings in overtime to win by six.

Colin Kummer led the Raiders in scoring with 24 points on a night they were without senior Brandon Haraldson due to injury. Sawyer Levos added 13 points and Jake Brake had 11. Feikema said that several of his players had performances of note.

"Colin (Kummer) had another really good game for us overall, he hit some tough shots," Feikema explained. "Grant Hollar played really well, he had nine assists that led to 22 points for us. Also, Jacob Streeter had his best effort this season, he really gave us some energy throughout the game."

One area Hastings needs to continue to improve, Feikema stated, was their rebounding as they continue to face teams with more size than them.

"We still need to rebound the ball better and not give up as many second chance points," Feikema said.

The Raiders traveled to Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and then host Simley on Friday, Jan. 13.