HHS boys' hockey splits pair of games

Shakopee

Hastings fell behind 3-0 at the start of the third period after giving up a goal in the first and second periods, and then another to start the third. Despite the early deficit, head coach Adam Welch thought his team played OK to start the game before things began to snowball.

"I thought we played OK in the first period," Welch said. "Not bad, but not great. In the second period we got caught up in the PP/PK game, meaning most the period we were not five-on-five. We thought we were playing better five-on-five so it wasn't great for us. In the third (period) we let up a goal early and it sucked the emotion from us."

However, midway through the third period, the Raiders got a goal back on a score from Leo Otto, assisted by Jake Foster. Even then though, Welch said the team struggled to gain any momentum or get excited about their chances.

"Even when Leo Otto tipped in a shot from Jake Foster, we were still not up on the bench," Welch explained. "Then we scored again when Luke Larson tipped in Leo Otto's shot and we were only down a goal. We had a few chances to score six-on-five but could not get it done. It was too little, too late."

South St. Paul

The Raiders bounced back quickly when they hosted the Packers two days later. Hastings got out to a 2-0 lead after two quick goals, separated by only 30 seconds, in the second period. Logan Stokke scored first, assisted by Tucker Duffy, and then less than a minute later Logan Boogren added another score with help from Peter Meyer and Alec Rudh.

Despite South St. Paul scoring midway through the second period to cut the Raiders' lead to 2-1, Hastings never let the Packers get much closer. Colin Sieh scored a little more than midway through the third period, assisted by Larson and Duffy, and even though the Packers answered to make it 3-2, Hastings was able to ice the game a minute after the South St. Paul score. Clay Harris scored with help from Meyer to give the Raiders a 4-2 lead and the win.

The Raiders travel to Hill-Murray Thursday, Jan. 12, and then host North St. Paul on Saturday.