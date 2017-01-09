HHS girls' hockey goes 1-1-1 at own holiday tournament

River Lakes

Head coach Josh Colvin said the his team's goal for this tournament was not only to win all three games, but also get off to a better start in each of them.

"We have had five games where we just didn't show up ready to compete at the drop of the puck and we made some adjustments in our pregame to try and address it," Colvin explained. "Just like we had hoped, our seniors responded and led us."

Alexa Harrington scored first for the Raiders midway through the first period, assisted by Addie Buck to take a 1-0 lead. Going into the second period it was tied 1-1 when Erika McDonald took over the game, scoring two of her three goals (both assisted by Nicole Neuman and Layna Connell) for the hat trick in the second period. Hastings led 3-1 to start the third period and with another goal from McDonald (assisted by Madelyn Junker and Rachel Klimek) the Raiders were able to hold on 4-3 for the win.

Moorhead

Hastings got out to a quick 2-0 lead against Moorhead with goals from Buck (assisted by Junker and Samantha Benson) and Junker (Libby Judge). However, the Raiders' problem with holding the lead continued over from the River Lakes game.

"We need to find that extra reserve, extra energy that we don't realize we have," Colvin said. "A couple key mental mistakes by key players allowed Moorhead a power play opportunity to start overtime and our kill just hasn't been good enough often enough. That was a tough loss after I felt like our girls played so well for most of the game."

After Hastings scored two goals in the first, Moorhead came back to cut the lead to 2-1 going into the second period. With another goal in the second, the game went into overtime where Moorhead won 3-2.

Park

The third game was a rematch for the Raiders against Park, to whom they lost earlier in the season.

"Going into the third game we wanted a chance to avenge ourselves after a tough loss early to Park where we beat them all over the ice except the scoreboard," Colvin said. "Park always has solid goaltending, so we knew it would be a battle if we showed up and played the way we could."

Hastings once again got off to a great start with a goal from Lauren Tix in the first period assisted by Harrington and Klimek. That was the only goal until the third period where Park was able to tie the game at 1-1 on a power-play goal. Overtime was scoreless and the game ended in a 1-1 tie officially, however, the tournament rules allowed the game to be decided in an NHL-style shootout. Colvin said goalie Alayna Kunshier had played stellar all game and continued during the shootout, allowing Hastings to win on a goal by Junker.

Hastings traveled to Eagan Tuesday, Jan. 3, and then to Henry Sibley Friday, Jan. 6.