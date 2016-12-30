The Raider boys placed all five of their racers in the top-15, out of 33 contestants who could count toward a varsity score. Jake Rabaey, Trevor Caflisch and Eric Howd finished back-to-back-to-back in second, third and fourth places respectively. Rabaey's time was 20 minutes and 51 seconds. Caflisch finished in 21:38 while Howd was in 22:05.

Sawyer Karas took 10th in 23:25 and Garrett Rother finished 14th with a time of 24:14.

The girls' third-place finish was led by Linnea Urban and Emma Bratvold in eighth and ninth. Both were recorded with times of 24:50. Savannah Henderson took 22nd in 28:51, Anna Lindner finished 26th with a time of 29:38 and Alexandra Doughty placed 38th in 33:38.