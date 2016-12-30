HHS Nordic skiing teams both finish in top three at conference meet
Nordic Skiing
The Hastings boys' and girls' Nordic skiing teams both had great finishes at the Tuesday, Dec. 20, meet at Lake Elmo. The boys' team won the conference meet, beating second-place Henry Sibley by 15 points. The girls' team took third and were just seven points out of second place. The Raiders had three boys place in the top-five and four in the top-10, while the girls had two racers in the top-10.
The Raider boys placed all five of their racers in the top-15, out of 33 contestants who could count toward a varsity score. Jake Rabaey, Trevor Caflisch and Eric Howd finished back-to-back-to-back in second, third and fourth places respectively. Rabaey's time was 20 minutes and 51 seconds. Caflisch finished in 21:38 while Howd was in 22:05.
Sawyer Karas took 10th in 23:25 and Garrett Rother finished 14th with a time of 24:14.
The girls' third-place finish was led by Linnea Urban and Emma Bratvold in eighth and ninth. Both were recorded with times of 24:50. Savannah Henderson took 22nd in 28:51, Anna Lindner finished 26th with a time of 29:38 and Alexandra Doughty placed 38th in 33:38.