Search for new varsity volleyball head coach starts

"We have formally posted the head volleyball coaching position on the District 200 website and have started marketing the opening with the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and on other select platforms," Hanson said. "We expect to attract quality interested candidates and hope to begin an interview process after the holidays."

Hanson said that they hope to conduct the interviews in mid-to-late January and have a new coach by Feb. 1, though they will be patient to try and get the best fit possible.

The Raiders finished their season with a 10-14 record and a third place finish in conference. They went 1-1 in sections where they beat Apple Valley but fell to Cretin-Derham Hall.