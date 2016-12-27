Hastings is ranked eighth in Minnesota for Class AAA. Ten of the top 12 teams in Class AAA competed at the tournament, missing only second-ranked Apple Valley and Eastview, which is 12th. From the top teams in Class AA were top-ranked Kasson-Mantorville, which won the tournament, Scott West, Albert Lea, Simley, Totino-Grace and Waconia. From the best in Class A was Zumbrota-Mazeppa. From Wisconsin were Kaukauna (top-ranked in D1) and Ellsworth (top-ranked in D2).

With such a tough field, head coach Josh McLay just hoped for a good showing and respectable finish, especially so early in the season.

“My goal was to be top-15 to top-10 in this tournament,” McLay said. “We ended up in 14th place, which I am happy with, but there is always room for improvement.”

The Raiders had four wrestlers place: Adam McSorley took fourth at 132 pounds; Cody Leflay placed seventh at 170 pounds; Trey Rogers took fourth at 182 pounds and Jackson Schichel was Hastings’ top finisher, taking third at 220 pounds.

John Kendall (106 pounds) went 0-2. He lost to Ryan Luthi of Moorhead and Ty Smidt of Stewartville by fall.

Matt Myers (113 pounds) went 1-2. He defeated John Poulin of Zumbrota-Mazeppa by decision 6-5 in the first championship round. Myers then lost by fall in the second championship round to Joe Peterson of Albert Lea and to Brandon Psyk of St. Michael-Albertville in the second consolation round.

Paul Kendall (120 pounds) went 1-2; he received a bye in the first championship round and then lost to Austin Hamel of Farmington by decision 6-4. Kendall then lost in the second consolation to Stephen Cardinal of Forest Lake by decision 6-3.

Croix Mader (126 pounds) went 1-2 on the weekend. He defeated Carter Bornholdt of New Prague in the first championship round by decision 9-2. Then in the second championship round he fell to Garrett Vos of Waconia by fall and in the second consolation round lost by fall to Curtis LeMair of Prior Lake.

Adam McSorley (132 pounds) took fourth and went 4-2 in the tournament. In the first championship round he defeated Luis Fierro of Simley by fall. McSorley then beat Aaron Rodriguez of Sunnyside in the second championship round by decision 4-0. In the quarterfinal, McSorley beat Gavin Ignaszewski of Albert Lea by decision 5-0 and then lost in the semifinal to Brent Jones of Shakopee by major decision 8-0. McSorley then moved onto the consolation semifinal where he beat Jackson Stauffacher of Scott West by decision 9-3 but ended with a loss in the third-place match to Clay Carlson of Willmar by decision 4-2.

Mac Wilson (138 pounds) went 1-2, losing to Keaten Schorr of Kasson-Mantorville by fall in the first championship round, but then he beat Caleb Schumacher of Minnetonka by decision 8-1 in the first consolation round. In the second consolation round he lost to James Foy of Crete Monee by technical fall 20-5.

Corbin Leflay (145 pounds) was 2-2 during the tournament. He received a bye in the first championship round and then beat Christian Sackett of Stewartville by fall in the second championship round. In the third round he lost to Jacob Tvinnereim of Jackson County Central by decision 5-1 and then ended his tournament with a loss in the fourth consolation round to Jacob Hageman of Simley by fall.

Kyle Erickson (152 pounds) went 3-2. Erickson lost in the opening round to Chris Betancourt of Crete Monee by decision 10-3. In the next three rounds he beat Ivan Tena of Sunnyside by decision 7-3, Logan Melstrom of Ellsworth by major decision 8-0 and then Wyatt Bice of St. Michael-Albertville by decision 4-0. However, he lost in the fourth consolation round to Mason Hall of St. Francis by decision 2-1.

T.J. Pottinger (160 pounds) went 1-2 during the tournament. He lost in the first round to Jake Allar of St. Michael-Albertville by major decision 15-4. In the first consolation round he beat Garrett Davies of Farmington by fall but lost the next round to Jason Rollins of Anoka by decision 7-3.

Cody Leflay (170 pounds) took seventh and was 5-2 on the weekend. He received a bye in the first round but then lost to Kenny O’Neil of Prior Lake by major decision 11-3. Leflay then won his next three matches, beating Clay Hall of Moorhead by fall, Lucas Maxon of Waseca by sudden victory (overtime win) 7-5 and Cade Pederson of West Fargo by decision 6-4. In the fifth consolation round he lost to Alex Logelin of Waconia by fall, but then in the seventh place match he defeated Deshawn Carter of Scott West by decision 9-8.

Trey Rogers (182 pounds) placed fourth and was 4-2 overall. He won his first three matches, beating Jack Scheck of Coon Rapids by fall, Riley Schock of Moorhead by technical fall 21-6 and Caden Steffen of Zumbrota-Mazeppa by decision 5-1. Rogers lost his semifinal match to Kordell Norfleet of Marion Catholic by major decision 16-4, beat Jacob Sigler of Ellsworth in the consolation semifinal by decision 3-1, but then lost the third-place match to Tyler Buesgens of Scott West by fall.

Godswill Pepple (195 pounds) went 3-2 during the weekend. Pepple lost his first round match by fall to John Heilman of Kaukauna, but then won his next three consolation matches. He received a bye in the first consolation round, then beat Nick Hawkins of Farmington by major decision 16-4 and Pedro Castillo of Forest Lake, who was disqualified. Pepple lost his fourth consolation round match to Dominik Florez of Sunnyside by fall.

Jackson Schichel (220 pounds) took third and went 5-1 during the holiday tournament. He won his first three matches, beating Nate Schutz of Totino-Grace and Dominic Devine of New Prague by fall and then Justin Mohlin of Centennial by decision 7-3. Schichel lost his semifinal match to Evan Foster of St. Michael-Albertville by ultimate tie-breaker after tying 2-2, then won the consolation semifinal match over Ben Iathrop of Anoka by decision 3-2. He won the third-place match by fall against Mason Van Asten of Kaukauna.

Lastly, Drake Guck (285 pounds) went 3-2 on the weekend. He received a bye in the first round, then lost to Keaton Kluever of Kaukauna by fall. Guck won his next two matches, beating Muhamad Abdi of Moorhead by decision 5-2 and Nick Pierce of St. Francis by decision 4-0. He lost his fourth consolation round match to Ben Alexander of Scott West by decision 6-4.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Raiders hosted Mahtomedi for their first dual of the year. They then travel to Totino-Grace Thursday, Dec. 22.